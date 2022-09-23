- On Sept. 11, deputy responded to an address in the 19400 block of Annabelle Lane to assist Corcoran Police with a residential alarm. Contact made with homeowner, and it was learned it was accidental. Deputy cleared without further action taken.
Greenfield
- On Sept. 7, deputy responded to an address in the 7100 block of Kilkenny Way for a carbon monoxide alarm going off. Deputy arrived and stood by as fire/rescue determined if there was a problem. Deputy cleared after no problems were found.
- On Sept. 7, deputy responded to an address in the 7600 block of Xenia Street for a theft of a utility vehicle report. Deputy contacted reporting party and obtained information about the theft. Deputy cleared with report and no law enforcement action taken. Detective is investigating.
- On Sept. 7, deputy responded to an address in the 7400 block of Greenfield Road for a residential alarm. Deputy arrived on scene and met with homeowner and determined everything was okay. No further action taken.
- On Sept. 10, deputy responded to an address in the 10300 block of Linda Lane for a lost property report for a Hennepin County Employee. Employee reported missing/lost ID card and key fob. Employee notified their supervisor regarding missing/lost property.
- On Sept. 11, deputy responded to the intersection of Rebecca Park Trail and Pioneer Trail for a motorist assist. Driver of a Case front end loaded broke down on Rebecca Park Trail at Pioneer Trail blocking traffic. Deputy assisted with directing traffic until the front end loaded was towed away by private tow.
Rockford
- On Sept. 7, deputy responded to Rockford High School for a theft report. Deputy took a report of a damaged vehicle and stolen items from a vehicle in the lot of the Rockford High School. Deputy investigated the incident.
Rogers
- On Sept. 5, deputy responded to a business in the 21500 block of Diamond Lake Road South for a warrant arrest. Deputy met a Wright County Deputy at the Speedway gas station. Wright County Deputy had detained an adult female with a Hennepin County warrant for theft. Deputy transported adult female to jail and cleared after booking.
