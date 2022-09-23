Corcoran

- On Sept. 11, deputy responded to an address in the 19400 block of Annabelle Lane to assist Corcoran Police with a residential alarm. Contact made with homeowner, and it was learned it was accidental. Deputy cleared without further action taken.

