Corcoran
- On April 10, deputy responded to the intersection of Crow Hassan Park Road and 109th Ave. for an accident. Two vehicles involved in an accident. One minor injury reported. Vehicle #1 ran the stop sign and struck vehicle #2 in the side.
- On April 12, deputy responded to the intersection of Brockton Lane and Stieg to assist Corcoran Police with a suspicious vehicle. Vehicle was approved to park and pheasant hunt in area.
- On April 13, deputy responded to an address on the 22300 block of Oakdale Drive to assist Corcoran with a grass fire. Upon arrival, fire was only 50 by 50 feet. Homeowner stated it was a controlled fire yesterday and fire reignited on its own today.
Dayton
- On April 15, deputy responded to an address on the 10 block of Crestwood Drive to assist Dayton Police with a house fire. Arrived on scene and attempted to get inside. Unable to get inside because of the smoke.
Greenfield
- On April 10, deputy responded to an address on the 6900 block of Woodland Trail for an accident. Three vehicles involved in an accident. One Driver was injured and a report was taken. Vehicle #1 was turning into their driveway, vehicle #2 slowed for vehicle #1, the driver of vehicle #3 fell asleep and rear ended vehicle #2.
- On April 12, deputy responded to business on the 6900 block of 69th Lane for an alarm. Deputy arrived on scene and found building to be secure.
- On April 12, deputy observed a vehicle going westbound on Rebecca park Trail and Greenfield Road. Vehicle failed to stop at stop sign at Greenfield Road and Rebecca park Trail. Deputy initiated a traffic stop on Rebecca Park Trail and Kurt Street. Driver of vehicle admitted not stopping at the stop sign. Driver was issued a citation for failure to stop at a stop sign.
- On April 14, deputies responded to the intersection of Rebecca Park Trail and Dogwood for an accident. Deputies were dispatched to two vehicles involved accident. Both drivers had injuries and transported to Hospital.
- On April 16, deputies responded to the intersection of Woodland Trail and Greenfield Road for vehicles in the ditch. Deputies arrived on scene, one vehicle was in process of getting pulled out by a private tow with adult female driver on scene. Adult female driver did not report any injuries or damage to their vehicle. Other vehicle was unoccupied with no one around and not blocking road. Deputy attempted to call registered owner of unoccupied vehicle but no contact made. Unoccupied vehicle left at scene to allow a chance for registered owner to return with a tow.
Medicine Lake
- On April 12, deputy responded to an address on the 100 block of Peninsula Road for a suspicious activity report and found the parked scooter associated with the suspicious activity. Deputy called the owner of the scooter who left the scooter there because of engine problems. Deputy cleared the call after vehicle owner came and pushed the scooter home.
- On April 13, deputy responded to an address on the 200 block of Peninsula Road for a neighbor dispute over property line. Spoke to both homeowners who have a disagreement over property line and property on/over property line. Deputy advised the reporting party if she wishes to pursue to contact a surveyor to conduct a property line location check. Advised both parties if personal property is over the line and no permission is given, it’s subjected to be abandoned property for that homeowner.
- On April 14, deputy responded to the intersection of Kaiser Avenue and Colonial Avenue for a tree/powerline fire. Tree limb was in contact with a power line, smoldering and arcing. No property or people were affected. Cleared by Medicine Lake Fire Department.
Rockford
- On April 10, deputy responded to an address on the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a barking dog complaint. Deputy arrived on scene to a dog barking outside. Deputy advised dog owner that it is disturbing his neighbors. Reporting party also advised to just talk to her neighbors before calling law enforcement.
- On April 13, deputy responded to an address on the 8000 block of Highway 55 for syringes in the street. Located, and disposed in sharps bin. Deputy arrived and spoke with Reporting party who didn’t know where they came from and was worried about children finding them. Collected four and disposed of them back at the office in the sharps bin.
- On April 14, deputy responded to the intersection of Woodland Trail and Bridge Street for a vehicle failing to stop at stop sign. Driver was verbally warned.
