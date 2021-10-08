Corcoran
On Sept. 27, deputy responded to an address in the 9800 block of Lily Pond Lane for a fire alarm. Deputy spoke with homeowner who stated the steam from the shower set alarm off.
On Sept. 30, deputies responded to an address in the 7800 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police with an unwanted party. Deputies provided perimeter on a vacant mobile trailer where their party was possibly hiding. Officers cleared the building and did not find the subject.
On Oct. 1, deputy responded to the intersection of Sunny Hill Lane and County Road 30 for an accident. Deputy self-dispatched to a report of a property damage accident. No injuries reported or observed.
Greenfield
On Sept. 27, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 92 and County Road 50 for a report of a two-vehicle accident. The accident was property damage only. Information was gathered and information was provided to the drivers.
On Sept. 28, deputy responded to an address in the 9500 block of Scott Street. Fire spoke with homeowner who stated it was a false alarm.
On Oct. 1, deputies responded to an address in the 9200 block of Rebecca Park Trail for a suspicious activity report. Deputies responded to a naked man standing behind a vehicle. Deputies arrived and located the male and female clothed and by the vehicle. Parties stated that they were having relations in the vehicle and didn’t think anyone saw them. Witness did not want to pursue charges. Verbal warning issued.
On Oct. 3, deputies responded to a business in the 6900 block of 69th Lane for an alarm. Dispatched for a motion alarm covering the west side of the business. Upon arrival, deputies checked the business and did not locate any issues.
Hanover
On Oct. 3, deputy responded to an address in the 10500 block of 108th Avenue for a spot check. Deputy located the garage door of the residence open and another door which appeared to go into the house open also. Deputy checked the garage and found the residence to be secured and found the open door which led to a storage room. Deputy manually closed garage door to ensure owner’s property was secured.
Rockford
On Sept. 27, deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and Dogwood Street for a stalled vehicle. Adult female had an injured dog at the scene. Deputy transported adult female and dog to vet at the 7700 block of Flying Cloud Drive in Eden Prairie.
On Oct. 2, deputy responded to an address in the 6000 block of Terrace Circle for a complaint of loud music in the area. Deputy found the city was hosting a concert in the park nearby. Reporting party was contacted and advised of the concert.
