Corcoran
- On Nov. 1, deputy responded to an address in the 20400 block of Rush Meadow Lane to assist Corcoran Police with a grass fire.
Corcoran
- On Nov. 1, deputy responded to an address in the 7800 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police with a grass fire.
Dayton
- On Nov. 4, deputy responded to an address in the 17000 block of French Lake Road West to assist Dayton Police with a K-9 track after a pursuit. K-9 warnings were given without any response. Abandoned vehicle was located. K-9 was deployed and located suspect under a truck. Suspect was taken into custody without incident.
Greenfield
- On Oct. 31, deputy responded to an address in the 6700 block of Rebecca Park Trail for a 911 hangup, voicemail on call back. Deputy located homeowner on site. All ok.
- On Nov. 3, deputy responded to a business in the 7800 block of Highway 55 for a property damage accident. Driver stated he made contact with another motorist while traveling eastbound on Highway 55; the vehicle did not stop.
Hanover
- On Nov. 2, deputy responded to an address in the 29000 block of 109th Avenue for a public assist. Deputy received a request for a deer permit for a deer that was hit by a vehicle. Deputy advised no squads were in the area and it would be a while before one could respond. Reporting party chose to leave the deer and not wait.
- On Nov. 3, deputy responded to an address in the 10600 block of 108th Avenue for a fire. Deputy was dispatched information regarding a small backyard fire that had been put out. Hanover fire responded to check.
Rockford
- On Nov. 4, deputies responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and County Road 50 for a motor vehicle lockout. Deputies responded to a locked vehicle with children inside. Deputies arrange private unlock from Burda’s Towing.
Rogers
- On Nov. 5, deputy responded to a business in the 13400 block of Rogers Drive for a warrant arrest. Deputy dispatched to meet Wright County for 1 with a Felony Hennepin County warrant. Female transported to HC Jail without incident.
