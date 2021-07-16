Corcoran
On June 30, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 116 and Schutte Farm Road to assist Corcoran Police at an injury accident. Deputy assisted with traffic control until tow trucks cleared the scene.
On July 3, deputies responded to the 10400 block of County Road 19 to assist Corcoran Police with investigation of the death of an adult female. Deputies determined that she passed away due to natural causes.
On July 5, deputies responded to the 21500 block of County Road 30 for a medical call. Deputies administered oxygen to adult male. Deputies assisted paramedics with placing him on the stretcher. Paramedics transported him to North Memorial Hospital.
On July 5, deputies responded to the 19500 block of County Road 30 to assist Corcoran Police with a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was stalled on the side of the road. Owner said he was calling a tow truck.
On July 9, deputies responded to the 7900 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran and Medina Police with a welfare check of an adult male who was acting erratically. Corcoran Police was able to identify and verify the male and his address. He did not require medical attention. Deputies and Corcoran Police cleared with no actions taken and no further incident.
On July 10, deputies responded to the 6400 block of County Road 116 to assist Corcoran Police with a burglary call. Deputies recognized the adult male 911 caller as a known person with health issues. Corcoran Police placed him on a medical hold. Deputies assisted until he was in ambulance.
Greenfield
On June 28, deputy responded to the 6300 block of 76th Lane for an animal complaint. Adult female called to report that a neighbor’s dog entered her property. The neighbor’s dog bit her dog, which was leashed to her front porch. The bite caused puncture wounds to the neck. Female sent a photo via text and identified the owner through property tax records. Deputy confirmed ownership with owner, notified sergeant of potential conflict of interest, and referred call to Wright County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy met owner at the residence. Owner retrieved her dog from another third party in the neighborhood and returned it to the property for quarantine. Deputy advised her that the Wright County Sheriff’s Office would follow-up on the call.
On July 1, deputies responded to the 5700 block of Rebecca Park Trail for a report of an unwanted person. Adult male was trespassing. He and the homeowner were notified. Adult female was transported to the Hennepin County Jail for her Carver County misdemeanor warrant.
On July 3, deputies responded to the intersection of 76th Avenue and Pioneer Trail for a medical call. Family members identified adult female. North Memorial paramedics transported her via ambulance to Abbott Northwestern.
On July 4, deputies and fire department responded to the 7600 block of Red Fox Trail for a doorbell that was stuck and overheating. Fire personnel were on scene prior to deputies’ arrival and already had disconnected the doorbell from wiring.
On July 5, deputies responded to the 7700 Block of Erick Street for an alarm. Deputies spoke with house sitter who showcased his access to the alarm system. Deputies assisted the house sitter with alarm functions.
On July 6, deputy responded to the intersection of Belle Street and 71st Street for a safety check of a road hazard. Deputy found a tree down and blocking the road. Deputy stood by while Fire Department cleared the tree from the roadway.
On July 10, deputies responded to the 4800 block of Highway 55 for a fire. Deputies contacted property owner who was not in control or attending the large brush fire. Adult female also did not have a permit for the fire. Deputies issued her a citation for not having a permit for the fire.
Hanover
On July 4, deputy responded to the intersection of Crow Hassan Park Road and 109th Avenue North for a welfare check of a male walking in the road. Male was placed on a hold and transported to North Memorial - Robbinsdale for evaluation.
On July 11, deputy responded to the 10700 block of Settlers Lane for a welfare check of an adult male. The male’s vehicle had been sitting at the Ox Yolk Inn in the city of Independence since July 7. A shotgun shell was found on the hood of the male’s vehicle. He was located and was okay. He stated that the vehicle broke down, and he was going to get it that morning.
Rockford
On June 29, deputy responded to the intersection of Rebecca Park Trail and Dogwood Street for safety check of a road hazard. Orange construction cones were scattered in the roadway. Cones were removed from the roadway.
On July 1, deputy responded to the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a medical call. Deputy found adult male in bathroom and assisted him to a chair. Hanover Fire Department gave him medical care. He was transported to Buffalo Hospital via North Ambulance. Reporting party was notified.
On July 9, deputy responded to an address in the 100 block of Atlantic Lane for an assist. Deputy was dispatched to a report of a Washington County deputy fighting with a male. Washington County deputy had a male detained and in handcuffs. Deputy assisted in making sure male was safely placed in back of Washington County squad and buckled in.
