Corcoran
- On Sept. 13, deputies responded to an address in the 7800 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police with a warrant attempt. Subject had two felony warrants for his arrest.
Corcoran
- On Sept. 13, deputies responded to an address in the 7800 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police with a warrant attempt. Subject had two felony warrants for his arrest.
- On Sept. 14, deputy responded to an address in the 10500 block of Cain Road to assist Corcoran Police with a suspicious activity call. Deputy arrived on scene and unable to find anything out of place. No further action taken.
- On Sept. 14, deputies responded to an address in the 9700 block of Tamiami Trail to assist Corcoran Police with an open door on a house check. Deputy responded and contact was made at the residence. Party was authorized to be on scene.
- On Sept. 16, deputies responded to the intersection of County Road 10 and Trail Haven Road to assist Corcoran Police with a report of an accident.
Greenfield
- On Sept. 16, deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and Town Hall Drive for a report of a large amount of wood in the road. No action was taken due to the wood not blocking traffic.
- On Sept. 16, deputy responded to an address in the 7900 block of Highway 55 for a threat complaint. Deputy called staff and staff stated that a person called the main office and was angry on the phone. No law enforcement action taken.
- On Sept. 17, deputy responded to an address in the 6700 block of Harff Road for an abandoned vehicle. Deputy checked on vehicle, which was unoccupied. Appeared vehicle was parked there for hunting on a private gravel access road. Checked on the vehicle at 2228 hours and it was no longer there.
Hanover
- On Sept. 15, deputy responded to an address in the 10500 block of Prairie Lane for a call of fraud. Deputy spoke with the reporting party who stated a loan had been taken out in his name that he did not request.
Rockford
- On Sept. 12, deputy responded to a business in the 8000 block of County Road 50 for a robbery. Report of an adult male injured and asked an employee to call 911. Initial info gathered from victim about two suspects that attempted to rob him and assaulted him. Could not locate a scene. EMS transported victim to the hospital. Detective is investigating.
Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Managing Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.