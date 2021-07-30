Corcoran
On July 19, deputy responded to the 22900 block of County Road 50 to assist Corcoran Police with a stray dog. Dog was transported home.
On July 20, deputy responded to the 7800 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police with a suspicious person report. No crime was committed. Clear assist.
On July 20, deputies responded to the 7800 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police with a domestic disturbance. Deputies assisted in identifying and talking with the parties.
On July 22, deputy responded to the 7800 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police with a disturbance call. Officers attempted to locate an adult male who had a harassment restraining order in the trailer park. Officer did not locate male.
On July 24, deputy responded to the 21400 block of Meadow Lane to assist Corcoran Police with a loud music complaint. Deputy arrived on scene and observed/listened near the address. Deputy did not hear any music and cleared without contact.
On July 25, deputies responded to the 19900 block of Hillside Drive to assist Corcoran Police with an unwanted adult male sleeping in homeowner’s basement. Male was taken into custody.
Greenfield
On July 19, deputy responded to a business in the 7500 block of Highway 55 for a medical call. Fire department and ambulance responded and provided first aid. Patient was transported to North Memorial Medical Center by ambulance.
On July 21, deputy responded to a business in the 7900 block of Highway 55 for a theft report. Store security cameras clearly show the vehicle arriving, two suspects entering the store, the driver taking radios off a countertop and hooking to his belt, leaving the store and driving away. A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Investigator is investigating.
On July 22, deputy responded to the 6600 block of Lake Sarah Drive for a medical call. Rockford Fire Department and paramedics responded. Paramedics transported an adult male to the hospital for further evaluation.
On July 23, deputy responded to the 6900 block of Rebecca Park Trail for a report of theft of a four-wheeler. Deputy spoke to reporting party in the driveway. He contacted his older brother, who said he had stopped over and picked up the four-wheeler. Reporting party didn’t know his brother had stopped over before calling Dispatch.
On July 24, deputy responded to the 7600 block of Red Fox Trail for a medical call. Deputy spoke with adult female, who stated she wanted to go to the hospital. Paramedics arrived, and female voluntarily went with them.
On July 24, deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and Yvette for a report of a hit deer in the westbound lane. Deputy located deer near Mile Marker 169 and moved deer to the north-side shoulder. Dispatch notified Public Works.
On July 24, deputy responded to the 7600 block of 69th Avenue for a suspicious activity. Deputy observed a vehicle in the lot of a warehouse that is being renovated. There was no reason for the vehicle to be where it was. Vehicle backed into a spot slowly after occupants saw squad. Deputy spoke with occupants. Father was teaching daughter to park.
On July 24, deputy responded to the 6200 block of North Shore Drive for a property damage accident. Driver had backed her vehicle into a parked trailer near her residence. Driver’s vehicle had minor damage to the rear bumper area. Deputy observed no damage to the trailer.
Hanover
On July 21, deputies responded to a business in the 29900 block of 109th Avenue for a report of an overdose in a vehicle. Deputies were unable to locate the described vehicle.
Rogers
On July 19, deputy responded to the intersection of Interstate 94 and Main Street to assist Rogers Police with a stolen vehicle. Deputy provided scene security and assisted with clearing the car.
