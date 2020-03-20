Corcoran
On March 13, deputy responded to an address in the 7000 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police in attempting to locate a suspicious person. Officers searched the area. Nothing found. No other action was taken.
On March 14, deputies responded to an address in the 19900 block of Hillside Drive to assist Corcoran Police in locating a male with an active warrant. Male was located and released by Corcoran Police due to health. No other action was taken.
On March 15, deputies responded to an address in the 10000 block of Sundance Road to assist Corcoran Police with conducting a felony traffic stop. Suspect was taken into custody by Corcoran Police. Deputies cleared the vehicle. No other action was taken.
Greenfield
On March 10, deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and Dogwood Street for a traffic stop. One adult male was arrested for DWI and taken to the Hennepin County Public Safety Facility for booking. Vehicle impounded to Burda’s Towing for storage. Report will be sent to city attorney for possible charging.
On March 11, deputy responded to an address in the 5000 block of Harff Road for a 911 hang up call. Deputy spoke with the homeowner who stated she did not call 911. Deputy looked around property and found no person on property or any damage to buildings. Deputy called number cell phone and received no answer. Deputy cleared. No other action was taken.
On March 11, deputy responded to an address in the 5500 block of 94th Avenue for a medical. Deputy spoke with adult female who said she feels better. Hanover Fire arrived and checked her vitals. Female did not want an ambulance. Hanover Fire cleared. No other action was taken.
On March 12, deputy responded to the intersection of Woodland Trail and Vernon Street for a traffic stop. One adult male was arrested for DWI, transported and booked at the Hennepin County Jail. Burda’s Towing towed vehicle to the Loretto location. Report will be sent to city attorney for possible charging.
On March 12, deputy responded to an address in the 6900 block of 69th Lane for a suspicious activity report. Deputy observed two unoccupied vehicles in the parking lot of a closed business. Vehicles checked and were unoccupied, clear. No other action was taken.
On March 12, deputy responded to a business in the 7500 block of Highway 55 for a disturbance call. Deputy was called for an intoxicated female. Deputy spoke with female. Female was evaluated by North EMS and transported home. No other action was taken.
On March 14, deputy responded to a business in the 10000 block of Holloway Farms Road for a suspicious activity report. Vehicle was parked safely and there was nothing suspicious about the vehicle. Deputy checked the area and nearby roads and did not locate the driver. Deputy notified the supervisors of the next shift to have the north car deputy check on the vehicle after shift change. No other action was taken.
On March 14, deputy responded to Lake Rebecca Park Reserve to assist Three Rivers Park Police with a disturbance involving off road vehicles. Two drivers stopped, identified and released at scene. No other action was taken.
On March 15, deputy responded to a business in the 6900 block of 69th Lane North for an alarm. False alarm. No other action was taken.
On March 15, deputy responded to Greenfield Central Park for a disturbance. Deputy observed an adult female operating a dirt bike at park. Deputy stopped and verbally warned female for violating city ordinances. No other action was taken.
On March 15, deputy responded to an address in the 8500 block of Commerce Drive for a possible overweight semi-trailer parked on the road. Deputy arrived and learned that the road is not under current weight restrictions. No violation. Reporting party contacted and advised. No other action was taken.
On March 15, deputy responded to an address in the 6300 block of Lake Sarah Heights Drive for a dumping complaint. Reporting party noticed batteries laying on the ground. Deputy advised reporting party to contact the city of Greenfield and inform them of the situation. Deputy advised suspect that he needed to clean the batteries up. No other action was taken.
On March 15, deputy responded to an address in the 7300 block of Woodland Trail for a residential alarm. Deputy found unsecured door on the lower northwest rear of the home. The inside of the home was checked, and nothing found. House was secured. Deputy cleared. No other action was taken.
Hanover
On March 12, deputy responded to an address in the 10800 block of Settlers Lane North for an alarm. Resident at facility accidentally pulled fire alarm per nursing staff. Nursing staff reset alarm. Deputy cleared scene. No other action was taken.
On March 13, deputy responded to an address in the 10700 block of Ginseng Lane North for a medical. Deputy arrived and assisted fire and paramedics. Female transported to Maple Grove Hospital by North Memorial Paramedics. No other action was taken.
Rockford
On March 11, deputies responded to an address in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a suspicious activity report. An adult male driver was seen sitting in his car in a parking lot. The driver told deputies that he just got done with work in Delano and was on the phone. Deputies advised him to go home. Male left the area. No other action was taken.
On March 12, deputy responded to a business in the 9000 block of County Road 50 for a warrant attempt. Adult male with felony assault 2nd degree warrant out of Wright County, whereabouts unknown. No other action was taken.
On March 12, deputy responded to the Corcoran Police Department for a suspicious package report. Adult male received a package from FedEx and was concerned about what was inside the box after opening it. Male was told package was OK and he was going to return it to FedEx as it was not his. Deputy cleared. No other action was taken.
On March 12, deputy responded to an address in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a trespassing complaint. Deputy received a call of a vehicle trespassing in the area. Deputy notified vehicle owner that he needs to get written consent from the property owner before he drives on the property again. No other action was taken.
On March 12, deputy responded to an address in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a disturbance call. Deputy was called for an intoxicated female. Deputy spoke with female. Female was evaluated by North EMS and transported home. No other action was taken.
On March 15, deputy responded to an address in the 8000 block of County Road 50 for a medical. Deputy assisted EMS and Fire. Patient transported with EMS. No other action was taken.
On March 15, deputy responded to an address in the 8000 block of County Road 50 for a medical. Deputy arrived and spoke with adult female patient. North Memorial Paramedics arrived and transported her to Maple Grove Hospital. No other action was taken.
On March 15, deputy responded to an address in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a medical. One adult female was transported via ambulance to Abbott Hospital. No other action was taken.
Rogers
On March 15, deputy responded to an address in the 21000 block of Rouillard Boulevard to assist Rogers Police on a medical. Deputy stood by for officer safety. No other action was taken.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.