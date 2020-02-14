Corcoran
On Feb. 7, a Hennepin County deputy responded to the intersection of Diamond Lake Road and Zanzibar to assist Dayton Police with traffic control at a personal injury accident. Deputy helped direct traffic and provided extra lighting at the scene. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 8, deputy responded to a business in the 23000 block of Highway 55 for an alarm. Deputy responded to a reported door alarm. Deputy made contact with an employee who stated that he had accidentally set it off when he opened the business. Everything appeared OK, deputy cleared. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 8, deputy responded to an address in the 7000 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police on a medical. Deputy stood by while Corcoran Officers spoke to adult female and assisted her into the ambulance. Female was taken by North EMS to hospital. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 9, deputy responded to an address in the 7000 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police with an unwanted person inside a residence. Deputy and Corcoran Police arrived on scene and made contact with the reporting party. Deputy cleared the scene after determining the unwanted person had already left the area before police arrived. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 9, deputy responded to an address in the 9000 block of Ridge Drive to assist Corcoran Police on a medical. Deputy arrived on scene and with Fire/Rescue and paramedics administering medical assistance. Deputy cleared scene. No other action was taken.
Greenfield
On Feb. 5, deputy responded to an address in the 6900 block of Belle Street for a theft report. Report was taken. A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Investigator is investigating.
On Feb. 6, deputy responded to an address in the 6200 block of 78th Lane North for a damage to property report. Deputy met with reporting party who stated a mailbox had been ripped off of its post and that eggs had been broken in the driveway. Photos were taken and advised report would be made. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 9, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 10 and Pioneer Trail for a vehicle in the ditch. Deputy arrived on scene and gathered information and confirmed everyone was ok. Deputy cleared call after driver and passenger were given a ride to a nearby gas station to wait for a ride. The vehicle was left in the ditch until the driver could come back and retrieve it. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 9, deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and Dogwood Street for a property damage accident. One vehicle was towed by Burda’s Towing, one vehicle was released from scene. Deputy issued a citation to one adult female for Failure to Yield. Both parties reported no injuries. Both parties provided accident exchange report. No other action was taken.
Hanover
On Feb. 6, deputy responded to the intersection of Jonquil Lane North and 109th Avenue North for a report of a hit deer. One adult male offered to take deer, a Car Kill Deer Permit was issued and deputy helped load deer into male’s vehicle. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 7, deputy responded to an address in the 10500 block of Ann Circle for a locate attempt. Deputies were requested by Washington County for an attempt to locate an adult male. Deputies checked the area. Deputies were unable to locate male. No other action was taken.
Rockford
On Feb. 6, deputies responded to an address in the 8000 block of County Road 50 for a medical. One adult female was assessed by Fire and EMS on scene then transported to Maple Grove Hospital via North Memorial EMS. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 7, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 10 and County Road 50 for a hit deer report. Deputy searched the area and was unable to locate the hit deer. Reporting party was not on scene. No other action was taken.
Rogers
On Feb. 7, deputy responded to the intersection of 194W and Main Street for a DWI arrest. One adult female was arrested for 4th Degree DWI. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 9, deputy responded to the intersection of I94E and Main Street to help with a two vehicle property damage accident report. Deputy arrived in the area and checked both west and east bound and could not locate the accident. Deputy cleared without finding any accidents. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 9, deputy responded to the intersection of I94E and Main Street for a vehicle in the ditch. Deputy confirmed the occupants of the vehicle were ok. Deputy cleared the scene after occupants of vehicle left in a pickup truck and were making arrangements to come and retrieve the vehicle at a later time. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 9, deputy responded to the 14100 block of Norden Drive to write a city owned vehicle property damage accident report. Deputy arrived on scene and obtained information and completed reports. Both vehicles involved were able to be driven from the scene. No other action was taken.
