Corcoran
On Dec. 13, deputies responded to an address in the 19200 block of Sorrel Court to assist Corcoran Police on a person possibly carrying a weapon walking around in a neighborhood. Reporting party could not describe the weapon or describe suspect. Deputy assisted checking the area and did not locate anything.
On Dec. 14, deputy responded to a business in the 9300 block of County Road 19 to assist Corcoran Police on a suspicious vehicle parked at a closed business. Deputy assisted with officer presence for field sobriety testing.
On Dec. 16, deputies responded to an address in the 9900 block of Ebert Road for report of an electrical fire. Deputies arrived on scene along with Fire. Deputies were cleared from the scene by Corcoran PD.
On Dec. 18, deputies responded to the intersection of County Road 30 and Cain Road to assist Corcoran Police with a pursuit that crashed into an open field. Suspects ran from the vehicle and Deputies assisted with the perimeter and K-9 track. Suspects were located and arrested. Clear assist.
On Dec. 19, deputy responded to an address in the 19100 block of 63rd Avenue to assist Corcoran Police with a residential alarm. Deputy made contact with the reporting parties/homeowners. Motion detectors activated in the basement, homeowners have been home for most of the night. Deputy cleared the basement, nothing found, all windows and doors secured.
On Dec. 19, deputy responded to an address in the 7800 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police with a suspicious vehicle. Vehicle was in reporting party’s driveway and was unfamiliar to RP. Corcoran PD made contact with registered owner who moved vehicle. Deputy arrived to provide police presence.
Greenfield
On Dec.14, deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and Dogwood Street for a traffic complaint. Deputy located vehicle. Driver was identified, cited for careless driving and released.
On Dec. 14, deputy responded to the intersection of Nyle Court and Highway 55 for a two-vehicle property damage accident. Deputy made contact with reporting party who stated police assistance was not needed.
On Dec. 17, deputy responded to an address in the 7100 block of Basswood Lane to take a call regarding possible identity theft. Reporting party stated that someone attempted to file unemployment with his SSN and apply for loans. Advised/State unemployment office notified as well as RP’s credit lenders.
On Dec. 18, deputy responded to an address in the 7600 block of Red Fox Trail for an alarm. Deputy arrived and was greeted by reporting party. No smoke and no flames. RP stated there wasn’t a fire and that she just wanted someone to check her smoke/CO2 detectors. Alarms were going off when she got home and she disconnected them. Fire on scene and checked detectors.
On Dec. 19, deputies responded to an address in the 5900 block of 66th Lane for an animal complaint. Four unknown horses located in reporting party’s yard. Located the owner of the horses/horses retrieved by owner.
On Dec. 19, deputy responded to an address in the 8100 block of Cedar Street for an alarm. No sign of disturbance/residence secure.
Rockford
On Dec. 14, deputies responded to an address in the 6400 block of County Road 10 to assist Orono Police on an attempt to locate a vehicle involved in a hit and run accident. Deputies assisted locating the vehicle at a residence and making contact with the driver. Deputies assisted gathering information until Orono PD officer arrived on scene. Deputies provided officer presence for Orono officer.
On Dec. 15, deputy responded to an address in the 28000 block of 109th Avenue for a damage to property. Report of a utility box hit by an unknown vehicle overnight. Deputy called reporting party and obtained initial information and determined there was no suspect vehicle or description. Deputy cleared the call with information received and no law enforcement action taken.
On Dec. 15, deputy responded to an address in the 1000 block of Cutoff Trail to check the residence. Homeowner observed people walking towards their residence via CCTV. Deputy checked residence which was locked and secured.
Rogers
On Dec. 16, deputies responded to a business in the 20900 block of 135th Avenue to assist Rogers Police with a shooting. Deputies assisted with detaining the suspect. Deputies also assisted with holding the scene.
