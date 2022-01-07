Corcoran
On Dec. 27, deputy responded to an address in the 21200 block of Larkin Road assist Corcoran Police with a vehicle fire. Farm vehicle on fire near barn of hay. Deputy assisted with directing Loretto Fire Department towards fire. Deputy cleared when no further assistance was needed.
On Dec. 28, deputy responded to an address in the 23800 block of Meadow Creek Drive to assist Corcoran Police on an active house fire. House was determined to have no occupants; homeowners left out of state Dec. 27. Upon arrival, a neighbor informed deputy that the family cats (3) live in the garage; info passed onto fire department. Fire departments arrived on scene and took control of the house fire that was fully engulfed. Deputy provided traffic control for fire departments coming and going for water retrieval.
On Dec. 28, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 30 and High Bluff for a damage property vehicle accident involving a city vehicle and another vehicle.
On Dec. 28, deputy responded to a business in the 7200 block of County Road 116 to assist Corcoran Police with a business alarm. Upon arrival, officers checked the business and found that it was secure, no issues found.
On Dec. 29, deputy responded to an address in the 21000 block of Oakdale Drive to assist Corcoran Police with an alarm call.
Dayton
On Dec. 20, deputy responded to an address in the 6 block of Gaywood Drive for a warrant attempt. Deputy attempted warrant pick-up. Subject has a misdemeanor sign and release warrant for no insurance. Deputy tried to locate party. No contact was made as there was no one home.
Greenfield
On Dec. 20, deputies responded to a business in the 7700 block of Highway 55 for a burglary. Reporting party stated ring camera showed suspect prying camera off back door. Deputies responded to scene and set perimeter. Area and building were searched for suspect. Key holder arrived on scene to assess damage and see if anything was missing. CSI called to process scene. A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Detective is investigating.
On Dec. 21, deputies responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and Dogwood Street for an animal complaint. Deputies notified of a hit deer in the bypass lane on Highway 55 west of Dogwood Street. Deputy located deer and removed from roadway.
On Dec. 24, deputies responded to the intersection of Rebecca Park Trail and Vernon Street for an accident. While traveling westbound on Rebecca Park Trail, deputy observed two vehicles pulled over on the shoulder after an apparent accident at Vernon Street. Deputies checked for injuries, gathered information from both drivers, and started Burdas for a private tow. Hennepin County Crash Exchange Form was given to both drivers. MN Crash Report submitted.
On Dec. 26, deputy responded to an address in the 9600 block of Pioneer Trail for a 911 hang up, voicemail on callback. Upon arrival, deputy did not locate any issues in the area and attempted to call the phone number but there was no answer.
On Dec. 27, deputy responded to a business in the 6900 block of 69th Lane for an alarm. Deputy arrived on scene and found the business to be secure. Alarm company contacted and advised keyholder.
On Dec. 27, deputies responded to a business in the 6900 block of 69th Lane for an alarm. Deputy arrived on scene and found business to be secure.
On Dec. 29, deputy responded to an address in the 6700 block of Rebecca Park Trail for an animal complaint. Deputy was dispatched information regarding a lost dog. Deputy spoke to reporting party who stated that their German Shepard named “Paloma” ran away about 2.5 hours prior to calling. Reporting party stated that “Paloma” did not have a collar on and is not microchipped. Deputy checked the area and was unable to locate “Paloma.”
On Dec. 29, deputy responded to an address in the 6700 block of Rebecca Park Trail for an animal complaint. Reporting party (RP) believes the neighbor had killed their dog. Dog was found deceased in the backyard of an address in the 6800 block of Rebecca Park Trail. RP going to take dog to a vet to have it looked at to determine the cause of death. Neighbor at address was talked to regarding the dog.
On Jan. 1, deputy responded to an address in the 7000 block of Dogwood Street for a vehicle in the ditch. Deputy observed a vehicle in the ditch. Vehicle was unoccupied and the area was checked for the driver of the vehicle.
On Jan. 1, deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and Yvette Street for a vehicle that hit the guard rail. Driver was unsure what happened. No visible damage to guardrail.
On Jan. 2, deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and Nyle Court for a vehicle in ditch. Deputy discovered a vehicle with the tire removed. Vehicle was not obstructing traffic and had traffic cones setup behind it. Deputy received information later about the vehicle. Deputy spoke to driver and learned the tire could not be repaired until morning.
Hanover
On Dec. 21, deputy responded to the intersection of Rosedale and 109th Avenue for a property damage accident. Deputy arrived on scene and observed two vehicles pulled over to the side of Rosedale, with both having some cosmetic damage. Deputy made contact with both drivers of the vehicles and both indicated that they were not injured. One driver called for a private tow of his vehicle. One driver was able to drive her vehicle from the scene.
On Dec. 31, deputies responded to the intersection of 109th Avenue North and Jonquil Lane North for an animal complaint. Deputies responded to a call for a hit deer in the road. Resident at scene issued permit and took entire deer.
Rockford
On Dec. 30, deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and Terrace Street for an animal complaint. Deputy was dispatched to a hit deer that was still alive in the lane of traffic reported by a passerby. Deer was located and still alive but badly injured.
On Dec. 31, deputies responded to a business in the 8000 block of County Road 50 for a trespass complaint. Deputies responded to a call for a theft. Manager wanted suspects trespassed/photos of store video taken for identification purposes. Deputies followed up with two suspects at home residence. Trespass notices given.
On Jan. 1, deputy responded to the intersection of Dogwood Street and Rebecca Park Trail for a vehicle in the ditch. Deputies transported driver to his residence due to weather.
Rogers
On Dec. 31, deputies responded to the intersection of Interstate 94 and Main to assist HCSO Violent Offender Track Force track a fugitive. Fugitive was eventually lost when he exited the vehicle.
On Jan. 1, deputy responded to the intersection of Crow River Drive and Pine Street for a property damage accident. Deputy arrived on scene, took pictures and took a statement from the driver. Vehicle was pulled out of ditch and driven away.
