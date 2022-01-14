Corcoran
On Jan. 4, deputy responded to the intersection of Trail Haven Road and 109th Avenue to assist Corcoran Police with a hit and run property damage accident. Deputy obtained information that an accident occurred.
On Jan. 9, deputy responded to an address in the 9000 block of Brandywine Road to assist Corcoran Police with a suspicious act call. Reporting party stated a bunch of people were on his property outside and had broken in his house and taken something. No persons or suspicious activity found.
On Jan. 9, deputy responded to a business in the 23600 block of Highway 55 to assist Corcoran Police with an alarm call. Building found to be secure and no signs of anyone in the building.
On Jan. 9, deputy responded to an address in the 9000 block of Brandywine Road to assist Corcoran Police with a suspicious activity call. Reporting party called back and stated more people were on his property. No persons or suspicious acts were found.
Greenfield
On Jan. 3, deputy responded to an address in the 9000 block of Pioneer Trail for a possible house fire. Hanover Fire arrived on scene and advised it was a controlled burn. Fire personnel confirmed they had a permit to burn.
On Jan. 5, deputy responded to an address in the 5100 block of Harff Road for a structure fire. Structure was the barn, and it was soon fully engulfed. No people were in the barn and there were no injuries. Several Fire Departments from around the area were called to assist. Officers and deputies blocked the intersection at County Road 19/Tessmer and Pioneer Trail/Harff Road.
On Jan. 6, deputy responded to the intersection of Pioneer Trail and Harff Road for a stalled car blocking southbound Pioneer Trail. Registered owner was called via phone and she said she is at work and will attempt to get a tow. Deputy advised her car was towed.
On Jan. 7, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 50 and Tamarack Street for a two-vehicle property damage accident blocking the roadway. Deputy arrived on scene and confirmed there were no injuries and obtained accident information from both drivers.
On Jan. 9, deputy responded to a business in the 7500 block of Highway 55 for an alarm. Deputy arrived on scene and found a door on the back of the building propped open. Deputy cleared the building and found all to be okay.
Hanover
On Jan. 3, deputy responded to an address in the 10600 block of County Road 19 for a two-vehicle property damage accident. Deputy arrived on scene and obtained information on the accident and completed an accident exchange form for both drivers.
On Jan. 8, deputy responded to the intersection of 109th Avenue and County Road 19 for a two-vehicle property damage accident. Deputy arrived and confirmed there were no injuries and obtained information about the accident from both parties. Deputy assisted drivers with issuing an accident exchange form to both drivers.
Rogers
On Jan. 7, deputy responded to the intersection of Main Street and Interstate 94 to assist Rogers Police on a vehicle crash. Provided extra lights/traffic control until vehicles were moved.
