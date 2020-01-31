Corcoran
On Jan. 14, a Hennepin County Deputy responded to an address in the 19900 block of Darrell Lane to assist Corcoran Police with a medical. Deputy arrived and assisted with presence until paramedics arrived. Patient transported to the hospital. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 20, deputy responded to an address in the 7000 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police on a possible smoke and fire in the area. Deputy checked the area and was unable to locate any smoke or fire. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 20, deputy responded to an address in the 10600 block of Robert Lane for a medical. One adult female was transported to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale via North Ambulance. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 20, deputy responded to a business in the 7600 block of County Road 116 to assist Corcoran Police with a disturbance at Corcoran Crossroads market. A group home resident was reluctant to leave the store. Corcoran Police handled the call. Deputy cleared after no further assistance was needed. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 22, deputy responded to an address in the 6900 block of County Road 101 to assist the Corcoran Police Department with a burglary of a home. Deputy and officers checked the home. Nobody was found in the home or signs of a burglary. Deputy cleared. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 22, deputy responded to an address in the 22000 block of County Road 10 to assist Corcoran Police with a property damage accident. Deputy assisted with emergency lights. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 25, deputy responded to an address in the 19000 block of County Road 10 to assist Corcoran Police with the impound of a vehicle. Deputy stayed with vehicle that was stopped by Corcoran Officer until Citywide Towing arrived. A copy of the Corcoran Police Impound Form was given to the Citywide Towing driver. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 26, deputy responded to an address in the 8000 block of County Road 19 for a medical. One adult male was transported to the hospital via ambulance. No other action was taken.
Greenfield
On Jan. 13, deputies responded to the intersection of Pioneer Trail and Woodland Trail for a vehicle in a ditch. Deputies assisted with traffic control as the vehicle was pulled out by a tow truck. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 13, deputy responded to a business in the 7500 block of Highway 55 for a welfare check. Dispatched to a gas station to check two kids who were left alone in a vehicle for over five minutes. No vehicle information in the call. Vehicle left the area prior to arrival. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 14, deputy responded to the intersection of Rebecca Park Trail and Greenfield Road for a vehicle in a ditch. Deputy searched the area but was unable to locate the vehicle.
On Jan. 17, deputy responded to a business in the 7500 block of Highway 55 for a theft report. Report of stolen food and merchandise. A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Investigator is investigating.
On Jan. 18, deputy responded to an address on the 7900 block of 69th Avenue for a property damage accident report. Deputy took report. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 18, deputy responded to a business in the 7000 block of County Road 50 for a suspicious activity report. Deputy was requested to check a building that a garage door was located open. Building was checked and nothing located. Building was secured. Deputy cleared. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 18, deputy responded to an address in the 7600 block of Fox Creek Court for a medical. One adult male was transported to Buffalo Hospital by North Ambulance. Scene cleared. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 19, deputy responded to an address in the 7500 block of 75th Lane North for a report of damage to property. Reporting party stated a city plow truck plowed onto her property leaving rock in her grass area. Reporting party concerned about possible damage that can’t be seen due to snow cover. Reporting party advised to contact the city in regards to any damage. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 23, deputy responded to the intersection of Woodland Trail and Indian Trail for an unknown injury crash. Incident turned out to be a vehicle in the ditch with no injuries or damage. Burda’s Towing was called to pull the vehicle out of the ditch. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 23, deputy responded to an address in the 9600 block of Pioneer Trail for a call about two loose horses. Local residents who own horses were already on scene tending to the horses while the owner was tracked down. Residents were able to locate the owner and walked the horses back to the farm they came from. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 24, deputy responded to an address in the 7700 block of County Road 50 for a two vehicle property damage accident. Deputy arrived on scene and obtained information. Deputy cleared the accident with report and exchanging information with drivers. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 24, deputy responded to an address in the 9400 block of Vernon Way for a medical. Medical hold placed and male transported for evaluation. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 25, deputy responded to Dogwood Avenue for a report of a suspicious person located at Dogwood Avenue and the railroad tracks. Remarks stated there was a male with a yellow vest and a light walking on the tracks. The area was checked and nothing was located. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 26, deputy responded to an address in the 7800 block of Prestwick Way for a traffic complaint. Reporting party called to complain about 3 snowmobiles cutting through her yard. Deputy checked area for the snowmobiles, none were located. Deputy cleared. No other action was taken.
Hanover
On Jan. 16, deputy responded to the intersection of 109th Avenue North and Ginseng Lane for a property damage and hit deer accident. Tow was called. The deer was dead on arrival and picked up by a passerby who requested to take possession of the deer. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 18, deputy responded to an address in the 10600 block of 108th Avenue North for a complaint. Reporting party reported a private plow company had pushed their customers’ snow into their driveway. Deputy made contact with the plow company who stated they would send a truck out to clear the driveway. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 23, deputy responded to an address in the 11600 block of Crow Hassan Park Road for a medical. Deputy administered oxygen to an adult female until Hanover Fire and North Ambulance arrived. Female was transported to hospital by ambulance. Deputy cleared with ambulance. No other action was taken.
Rockford
On Jan. 13, deputy responded to an address in the 6000 block of Terrace Circle for a call regarding a harassment order. Deputy spoke with reporting party. Deputy attempted to make contact with suspect but no one answered the door at the address. Report will be sent to city attorney for possible charging.
On Jan. 13, deputy responded to a business in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a theft report. One adult male was issued a citation for misdemeanor theft. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 14, deputy responded to an address in the 8000 block of Highway 55 to attempt to locate and identify a suspect in a hit and run for Big Lake Police. Deputy located the vehicle and identified the driver of the vehicle. Deputy forwarded the information to Big Lake Police. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 14, deputy responded to an address in the 6000 block of Terrace Circle for a disturbance. Deputy arrived and spoke with reporting party. Deputy attempted to make contact with suspect but she refused to answer the door. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 16, deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and Rebecca Park Trail for a property damage accident. No injuries reported. Photos taken and report completed. No other action was taken.
Rogers
On Jan. 13, deputy responded to a business on the 21900 block of Diamond Lake Road for a theft report. The suspect vehicle left the store and a traffic stop was attempted. The vehicle fled and was pursued by Rogers Police and Dayton Police. The pursuit was terminated a short time later. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 14, deputy responded to Highway 94 West to assist State Patrol with a commercial motor vehicle accident. Deputy assisted with traffic and cleared. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 14, deputy responded to an address in the 14000 block of Jacylyn Drive to assist Rogers Police with a vehicle in driveway of residence fully engulfed. Rogers Fire and Rogers Police on scene upon arrival. No assistance was needed, cleared. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 15, deputy responded to an address in the 22000 block of Industrial Boulevard for a minor property damage accident involving a semi-truck. Deputy responded to conduct a Level 3 inspection of the semi driver. No citations were issued by Rogers Officer. Deputy issued/explained a copy of the Aspen report to driver. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 17, deputy responded to an address in the 20600 block of Drake Court to assist Rogers Police in locating a missing person. Male was located in Maple Grove. Deputy cleared. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 19, deputy responded to an address in the 23000 block of Territorial Road to assist a stalled motorist who ran out of gas. Routine check showed driver to be valid and free of warrants. A friend arrived on scene and provided stalled driver with gas. Scene cleared. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 22, deputy responded to an address in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a medical. One adult female was put on a medical hold and transported to Abbott Hospital by North Ambulance. No other action was taken.
