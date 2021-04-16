Corcoran
On April 9, deputies responded to the 6200 block of Pioneer Trail to assist Corcoran Police with report of trucks trespassing and mudding on private property. Officers initially were unable to locate the vehicles involved. Officers cleared the scene because they were dispatched to another call for service.
Greenfield
On April 5, deputy responded to the intersection of Kola Street and Prestwick Way for complaint about a vehicle that had been parked on the street for the past two days. Deputy attempted to contact reporting party, but there was no answer. Deputy was unable to locate a phone number for the registered owner of vehicle parked on the street. Deputy placed a penny on the driver side front and rear tire to mark the tires at 7:49 p.m., April 5. At 1:27 a.m., April 7, deputy went back to the location. The vehicle still was parked there. The pennies were still on the tires where deputy had placed them. Deputy issued a citation for parking more than 24 hours on city street and placed it on the windshield of the vehicle.
On April 6, deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and Dogwood for a pursuit. Deputy/K9 assisted in a pursuit of a vehicle in Medina on Highway 55 that had fled from Wright County. Pursuit was terminated.
Rockford
On April 7, deputy responded to the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a medical call. Deputy provided supplemental oxygen until EMS arrived. Female was transported to the hospital.
Rogers
On April 8, deputy responded to the 19200 block of Meadow View Lane to assist Rogers Police on a report of a possible burglary in progress. Deputy took a position on perimeter. Rogers Police cleared the home. No contact was made. Deputy cleared.
