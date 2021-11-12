Corcoran
On Nov. 3, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 19 and Oakdale for a suspicious vehicle. Deputy made an investigatory stop of a suspicious occupied vehicle parked in front of a residence that did not match the registration address listed to the vehicle. Upon speaking with the male driver and female passenger, it was determined that the female passenger lived at the address the vehicle had been parked in front of. The male driver was given a verbal warning for driving after suspension.
Greenfield
On Nov. 1, deputy responded to an address in the 7500 block of Xenia Street for a phone call regarding suspicious activity. Reporting party did not answer deputy’s three return calls, but deputy left a message. Deputy checked the area and nothing suspicious was found.
On Nov. 1, deputy responded to the intersection of Rebecca Park Trail and Roy Road for a parking complaint. Deputy was dispatched for a vehicle parked on the shoulder and it appeared to be suspicious. Upon arrival, deputy located vehicle parked on the shoulder out of traffic roadway, appeared to have broken down. Based off previous contacts with the vehicle, deputy was able to identify the owner, but was unable to contact him. Deputy will follow-up to make sure the vehicle is moved off the roadway.
On Nov. 2, deputy responded to a business in the 7500 block of Highway 55 to assist Three Rivers Parks Police with an unwanted person. Adult female in lot with broken down pickup truck with a motorcycle in bed of truck since approximately 2300 hours on Nov. 1. VIN number of motorcycle was run through CAD and was flagged as a stolen motorcycle. Pickup with motorcycle was towed to the ESD Patrol office for follow up with the auto theft and investigation.
On Nov. 4, deputy responded to an address in the 7600 block of 84th Avenue for an animal complaint. Reporting party complaining of neighbor’s dog loose on his property chasing his chicken. Deputy spoke with neighbor who chained up her dog and said she will keep the dog on a leash.
