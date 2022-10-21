- On Oct. 4, deputy assisted Corcoran Police with an arrest. Deputy requested by Corcoran PD to assist with standing by while they conducted Intox testing and booking of an adult female they arrested for DWI. Deputy stood by and cleared once Intox testing and booking was finished at Corcoran Police Department.
Greenfield
- On Oct. 3, deputy responded to an address in the 7000 block of Pioneer Trail for a damage to property report. Homeowner stated her husband heard a loud bang around 0300 and when went out in morning saw the damage to mailbox and garbage bin. The door to the mailbox was off, but the rest of the mailbox was still attached to the post. Photos were taken and uploaded to this report.
- On Oct. 3, deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and Lake Sarah Heights for an animal complaint. Deputy dispatched to a report of a cow on Highway 55. Deputy searched the area and could not locate. Deputy spoke with residents at a local nearby farm that had cows and obtained contact numbers for their farm and a nearby farm to contact if a cow were later located.
- On Oct. 4, deputy responded to an address in the 6300 block of North Shore Drive for a theft report. Victim received an email from her daughter in law asking for money for medical bills. Victim sent an Amazon gift card via email for $180. Victim received another email from the same account asking for more, but did not send anymore. Victim confirmed her daughter in law did not ask for money. Victim is going to call Amazon to file a report.
- On Oct. 8, deputy responded to the intersection of Vernon Street and Basswood Lane for a noise complaint. Deputy responded to the area and searched surrounding neighborhoods and streets. No juveniles or cars were located.
- On Oct. 9, deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and Greenfield for an animal complaint. Report of a loose horse in the Roadway at Greenfield Road and Hwy 55. Deputy searched area for the horse. Horse was located near North Shore Drive and the Railroad tracks by the owner.
Hanover
- On Oct. 6, deputy responded to the intersection of Railroad Tracks and County Road 50 for an animal complaint. Deputy searched to the area and did not find the reporting party (RP) or an injured deer. Deputy called RP twice and left a voicemail, no response.
Rockford
- On Oct. 3, deputy responded to an address in the 8000 block of County Road 50 for an animal complaint of a barking dog. Deputy located which house had the barking dog and it could be heard from road and dog was outside tethered to a stake. An additional barking dog was continuously barking inside the house that could be heard as well. Deputy spoke with an adult male resident at the house and advised him of the barking dog complaint. Dog that was outside was brought inside.
- On Oct. 9, deputy responded to an address in the 10800 block of Cottage Lane North for a report of suspicious activity. Deputy received information about an adult female taking pictures of a residence in Hanover. Vehicle was in the street.
Rogers
- On Oct. 6, deputy responded to Rogers High School for a narcotics sniff. K-9 team assisted Police Officers assigned to the Rogers High School and other K-9 handlers with a narcotics sniff of the High School. One alert was observed with nothing found.
