Corcoran

- On Oct. 4, deputy assisted Corcoran Police with an arrest. Deputy requested by Corcoran PD to assist with standing by while they conducted Intox testing and booking of an adult female they arrested for DWI. Deputy stood by and cleared once Intox testing and booking was finished at Corcoran Police Department.

