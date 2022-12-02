- On Nov. 17, deputy responded to a business in the 19000 block of County Road 81 to assist Dayton Police with a vehicle K-9 sniff. Deputy conducted a vehicle K-9 sniff. Upon arrival, Dayton officers stated they located suspected narcotics on the driver of the vehicle. K-9 showed interest in the driver’s area of the vehicle. While detailing by the driver’s side open door, K-9 alerted on the driver’s area of the vehicle. Dayton conducted a search of the vehicle and located four pipes to be suspected with narcotics use in the driver’s area.
Greenfield
- On Nov. 15, deputy responded to the intersection of Rebecca Park Trail and 75th for a vehicle in a ditch report. Received a call of a vehicle in the ditch. Driver said he had AAA in route and did not need further assistance.
- On Nov. 16, deputy responded to an address in the 8500 block of Pioneer Trail for an animal complaint. Deputy was dispatched info regarding a dog wandering on a property that appeared to be limping. Deputy located the dog and it was not limping. No one was home at the residence.
- On Nov. 16, deputy responded to an address in the 7200 block of Indian Trail for an unattended/stalled motor vehicle. Deputy made contact with the family who owns it and they stated it will be moved tomorrow.
Hanover
- On Nov. 14, deputy responded to an address in the 29900 block of 109th Avenue for a complaint of a barking dog. Deputy heard barking dog in area. Attempted to speak with owner at address and unable to make contact.
- On Nov. 16, deputy responded to an address in the 29900 block of 109th Avenue for an animal complaint. Deputy dispatched to a barking dog call. Deputy made contact with adult male who said he was dog owner. Advised adult male of city ordinance involving “habitual barking dogs.”
- On Nov. 20, deputy responded to an address in the 29900 block of 109th Avenue for an animal complaint. Deputy was dispatched to a barking dog complaint. Deputy arrived in the area and rolled down windows and listened for dogs barking for a significant amount time. Deputy cleared the call with it being unfounded with no dogs barking.
Rockford
- On Nov. 18, deputy responded to an address in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a public assist. Deputy dispatched a phone call from a TTY line for noted resident. Reporting party said that his sister-in-law keeps calling after telling her to stop. Just wants her to stop calling and wanted to know how to file for a HRO. RP said he tried to file at Ridgedale but was denied the application. RP feels its escalating and has received several phone calls since. Deputy emailed the RP a link to the “HRO Instruction Packet”, the online filing link, and the phone# for the Self-Help Center (and link for Self-Help email).
Rogers
- On Nov. 19, deputy responded to a business in the 21900 block of Diamond Lake Road South to assist Rogers Police with a shoplifting call. Deputy was in the area of a shoplifting in progress call in Rogers when it was dispatched. Deputy assisted in stopping the suspect as they exited the store. Female was arrested without incident.
- On Nov. 20, deputy responded to a business in the 21400 block of 136th Avenue to assist Rogers Police with an unwanted person. Deputy stood by as Rogers Police handled the situation.
