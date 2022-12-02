Dayton

- On Nov. 17, deputy responded to a business in the 19000 block of County Road 81 to assist Dayton Police with a vehicle K-9 sniff. Deputy conducted a vehicle K-9 sniff. Upon arrival, Dayton officers stated they located suspected narcotics on the driver of the vehicle. K-9 showed interest in the driver’s area of the vehicle. While detailing by the driver’s side open door, K-9 alerted on the driver’s area of the vehicle. Dayton conducted a search of the vehicle and located four pipes to be suspected with narcotics use in the driver’s area.

