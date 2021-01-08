Corcoran
On Dec. 28, deputy responded to the 21000 block of County Road 10 to assist Corcoran Police with complaint of several loose horses. Deputy arrived on-scene and several people assisted with corralling the horses back onto property. Horses were secure upon deputy’s arrival.
On Dec. 28, deputy responded to the 6000 block of Rolling Hills Road to assist Corcoran Police on a medical call. Deputy assisted with gathering patient information. Deputy assisted until North Memorial Paramedics arrived. Patient was transported to Methodist Hospital for evaluation.
On Dec. 29, deputy responded to the 9000 block of County Road 101 to assist Corcoran Police with an unwanted person call. Deputy provided extra officer presence for officer safety.
On Dec. 31, deputy responded to the 19000 block of County Road 30 to assist Corcoran Police with a medical call. Deputy provided medical care to patient. North Paramedics arrived, and patient refused medical attention.
On Jan. 1, deputy responded to 23000 block of County Road 10 to assist Corcoran Police with a medical call. Deputy provided medical care to patient. North Paramedics arrived and relieved officers on scene.
On Jan. 1, deputy responded to the 7000 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police with a welfare check. Adult male had medical issues. Although officers and paramedics tried to talk him into going to the hospital, patient was sufficient enough with his faculties to be able to refuse help and refuse going to the hospital. After half hour of negotiation with patient, there was no legal avenue to force him to go to the hospital.
On Jan. 2, deputy responded to the 7000 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police with a medical call. North Paramedics transported adult male to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale.
Greenfield
On Dec. 28, deputy responded to a business in the 7000 block of Highway 55 for a report of a motor vehicle that had a damaged ignition module. Deputy met with the reporting party/owner of the vehicle behind business where the vehicle was parked overnight. Crime Lab was notified and responded to the scene for processing. A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Investigator is investigating.
On Dec. 28, deputy responded to the 7000 block of Highway 55 for a report of billboard workers working on billboard that is on the reporting party’s property. Billboard company had two workers working on the sign located on property. Owner of property said he did not want them working on the sign. Deputy advised business employees to notify their boss and to leave the property. Deputy advised owner to contact business.
On Dec. 28, deputy responded to a business in the 7000 block of Highway 55 for a complaint that individuals were dumping garbage in dumpster located behind the noted address. Reporting party had video of vehicle with three individuals dumping garbage. Deputy spotted same vehicle involved in the dumping the next day and conducted a traffic stop for a brake light out. Driver was identified. He admitted that his crew dumped garbage behind the business, but he was not involved. Driver was issued a citation for no driver’s license in possession and was given a verbal warning for the brake light and for illegal dumping.
On Dec. 28, deputy responded to a business in the 7000 block of Highway 55 for a report of a damaged ignition tumbler. A van had its ignition tumbler damaged while parked in the front parking lot. Reporting party stated that no property was missing, and the suspect left nothing in the van. Crime Lab was contacted. A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Investigator is investigating.
On Dec. 28, deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and Linda Lane to check for debris in the westbound lane of Highway 55. Deputy located an inner wheel well sized piece of metal and moved the debris off of the shoulder. Dispatch notified Minnesota Department of Transportation.
On Dec. 28, deputy responded to a business in the 7000 block of Prestwick Way for a safety check. Reporting party said she had turned on the oven clean cycle, and it got too hot. Deputies checked the oven and noted that it was cooling. Fire department arrived and declared that the issue was resolved. Reporting party contacted CenterPoint, and an emergency tech was dispatched.
On Dec. 29, deputy responded to the intersection of Dogwood Street and Lake Sarah Drive South for report of a hit deer south of Highway 55. Corcoran Officer moved deer from center of road to the shoulder. Deputy arrived and notified dispatch of its location on the shoulder. County was notified to pick up hit deer.
On Dec. 29, deputy responded to the 4000 block of Pioneer Trail for a harassment report. Adult male reported a theft/harassment via Facebook. A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Investigator is investigating.
On Dec. 30, deputy responded to the 6000 block of Woodland Trail for a vehicle in the ditch. Deputy saw a vehicle in the ditch, and a fence was damaged. Vehicle was checked and found to be unoccupied. Registered owner was contacted by phone and given contact phone number for property owner. Property owner was advised.
On Dec. 30, deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and Linda Lane for a three car accident with injuries. Two drivers were transported to Buffalo Hospital by North ambulance. All vehicles were towed to Burda’s Towing. State accident report was filed.
Rockford
On Dec. 30, deputy responded to the 9000 block of County Road 50 for a theft report. Catalytic converter had been cut out of a vehicle between 11 p.m. on Dec. 29 and 10 a.m. on Dec. 30. No suspect info was available.
On Dec. 31, deputies responded to the 8000 block of County Road 50 for a report of a suspicious backpack set next to garbage cans outside the front door of the Kwik Trip fuel station. Deputies located the backpack and could see that it was open and appeared empty. Deputies opened the backpack and confirmed that it was empty and did not have any identification on it. Deputies disposed of the backpack.
Rogers
On Dec. 29, deputy responded to a business in the 12000 block of Ironwood Circle to assist Rogers Police with a fire. Deputy assisted with securing the perimeter. Deputy stayed on scene until cleared by Rogers Police.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.