- On Jan. 29, deputy responded to an address in the 19900 block of Oswald Farm Road to assist Corcoran Police with an alarm. Deputy/K9 assisted with an alarm with an open door at a church. No other action was taken.
Greenfield
-On Jan. 27, deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and Dogwood Street for a report of a dead deer. Deputy arrived in the area and noticed MSP had removed the deer from the roadway.
- On Jan. 30, deputy responded to the intersection of Harff Road and Greenfield to assist Wright County Sheriff’s Office with an abandoned snowmobile on the Crow River. Wright County Deputy was seeking assistance seeing registration on an abandoned snowmobile on the Crow River. Hennepin Deputy tried using binoculars, but trees were in the way. Wright County Deputy will call a unit with a snowmobile or other means to get closer to the snowmobile.
Hanover
- On Jan. 28, deputy responded to the intersection of 109th Avenue and Ginseng for a report on a vehicle that hit a deer. Deputy spoke to driver over the phone. Driver stated the deer caused front end damage, but the driver was not injured. Driver stated he drove his vehicle home after hitting the deer. Deer was not on the side of the road when deputy arrived on scene.
Rogers
- On Jan. 25, deputy responded to the intersection of Interstate 94 and Main Street to assist Rogers Police with a property damage accident. Deputy arrived upon an accident blocking middle lane on bridge. Deputy checked for injuries and started to gather both drivers’ information.
