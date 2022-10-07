- On Sept. 22, deputy responded to an address in the 9000 block of Brandywine Road to assist Corcoran Police with an alarm call. Trip was located at the back patio door. Deputy cleared by Corcoran police upon arrival as a false trip. No further action taken.
Greenfield
- On Sept. 19, deputy responded to an address in the 5100 block of 71st Lane for a report of an adult male passing a bad check. Deputy met with victim who stated the suspect attempted to pay $900 of his pay rent with a check from an account with no money in it. Deputy obtained copies of the check and a letter from US Bank which the account was located.
- On Sept. 21, deputy responded to an address in the 8600 block of Rebecca Park Trail for a vehicle in a ditch. Deputy cleared after a Minnetrista Police Officer called and said he had taken care of it and no crime occurred.
- On Sept. 21, deputy responded to an address in the 4800 block of Woodland Trail for a traffic stop. Deputy stopped a vehicle for driving around road closed signs. Deputy identified driver via valid Minnesota Driver’s License and driver gave proof of insurance. Deputy issued/explained citation.
- On Sept. 21, deputy responded to the intersection of Greenfield Road and 78th Lane for a threat/harassment complaint. Dispatched phone call for moved signs. Deputy spoke with reporting party that said his political signs have been taken out of the ground and thrown into his yard.
Hanover
- On Sept. 21, deputy responded to an address in the 10700 block of 106th Avenue for an animal complaint. Deputy responded to a report of a dog bite and met with the reporting party and was given information on the dog bite and where it occurred.
Rockford
- On Sept. 20, deputy responded to an address in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a harassment complaint. Deputy dispatched a phone call regarding harassment, reporting party wanted to document issue. Deputy spoke to reporting party via phone who stated that she had kicked her daughter out of the residence due to issues and told her to not come back. Reporting party stated she came home today to a note on her door with her house key attached to it.
- On Sept. 23, deputy responded to an address in the 8000 block of County Road 50 for a found wallet report. Wallet was returned to its owner.
