Corcoran

- On Sept. 22, deputy responded to an address in the 9000 block of Brandywine Road to assist Corcoran Police with an alarm call. Trip was located at the back patio door. Deputy cleared by Corcoran police upon arrival as a false trip. No further action taken.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments