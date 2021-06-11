Corcoran
On May 24, deputy responded to the 7800 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police on an assault call. Deputy arrived, and parties were separated. Deputy cleared the call with no action taken.
On May 26, deputy responded the 7800 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police on a medical call. Patient was conscious and breathing upon deputy’s arrival. Patient was assessed by EMS and transported to Fairview Hospital.
On May 29, deputies responded to the 7800 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police on a medical call. Deputies assisted with handcuffing an adult female with plastic flex cuffs and stood by until paramedics arrived. Deputies cleared the assist after the adult female was transported to a nearby hospital.
On May 31, deputies responded to the 20900 block of Sunny Hill Lane for a warrant arrest attempt. Deputies attempted to locate an adult male with an active felony warrant in the City of Brooklyn Park. Deputies spoke with mother at residence. Deputies cleared when male was not located.
On June 1, deputy responded to the 20400 block of County Road 30 to assist Corcoran Police on a medical call. North Paramedics transported the female to Buffalo Hospital.
Greenfield
On May 31, deputy responded to the 5700 block of Rebecca Park Trail for a warrant attempt. Adult female had a felony fifth degree drug warrant. There are two houses on the property. No contact was made at the main house. Deputy made contact with a female at the smaller house. Deputy called/texted the owner of the house and asked about female. No contact.
On May 31, deputy responded to the 7400 block of Fern Court for a report of found counterfeit monies on the road. Deputy took custody of the counterfeit bills for disposal. Deputy checked the area for any other items.
On June 1, deputy responded to the 5600 block of 94th Avenue for a damage to property report. Homeowner found a broken window on her large out-building. Window was double pane, and only the outer window was broken. Although rocks were around the building, it is unlikely a rock was used, because both windows would be broken or have evidence of being struck. Very likely, a bigger bird or duck hit the window.
On June 1, deputies responded to the 8800 block of Pioneer Trail for a report of shots fired. Deputies were dispatched to check on possible reckless shooting of firearms towards others. Deputies received information of bullets going past people and houses from across a lake. Deputies were informed that this is an ongoing issue. Deputies made contact with parties responsible and documented the scene. Deputies spoke to neighbors that were across the lake and found no damage to property or persons. Deputies gathered information for a report. A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Investigator is investigating.
On June 4, deputy responded to the intersection of Rebecca Park Trail and 75th Lane for a complaint of a pickup truck driving through a work zone and hitting traffic cones. Reporter did not get a license plate number. Reporter saw vehicle swerve to hit a traffic cone and believes the same vehicle has hit about 10 to 15 traffic cones in the past week. Reporter would like extra patrols if possible. Crews will be working on Rebecca Park Trail in different areas for about a month.
Hanover
On May 26, deputy responded to the 10800 block of Settlers Lane for a medical call. North Paramedics transported an adult female to Maple Grove North Memorial for an assessment.
On May 28, deputy responded to the 10700 block of Settlers Lane for a theft report. Theft of a utility trailer occurred May 25 at approximately 9 p.m. across the street. The reporting party had possible suspect information. A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Investigator is investigating.
On May 28, deputy responded to the 10800 block of Settlers Lane for a medical call. Staff said a patient was being violent to staff and other patients. Squad was cleared by ambulance. Whether patient was transported to a hospital is unknown.
On June 1, deputy responded to the 10800 block of Settlers Lane for a medical call. Rockford Fire Department and North Paramedics transported elderly adult female to North Memorial Hospital in Maple Grove.
Rockford
On May 26, deputies responded to the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a welfare check. Contact was made and info was received from the reporting party. Contact was made with the patient. All appeared okay after conversation and inspection of the residence. Reporting party was notified of findings and given resources to further help the patient.
On May 30, deputy responded to the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a suspicious person report. Reporting person stated there was a suspicious male dumping lawn furniture into his dumpster at his business. He also stated the suspicious male took a picture of a trailer parked at a neighboring business. The reporting party thought the suspicious person might attempt to steal the trailer at a later date.
On May 28, deputy responded to Rockford High School for a suspicious activity report. While deputy was working Rockford H.S. graduation, it was reported that a couple of adult males might have been consuming alcohol in the parking lot. Deputy located two adult males standing around the open tailgate of their truck. In plain view was an open container of Truly, which is an alcoholic beverage. The males were identified and given verbal warnings. The alcohol was dumped out.
On June 1, deputy responded to the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a damage to property report. Deputy spoke with reporting party about his work van, boat and house being hit with soup cans. Deputy took photos and documented the damage.
On June 4, deputy responded to County Road 50 for a safety check of a road hazard. Deputy dispatched to the railroad track and concrete lifted on the railroad crossing on Rebecca Lake Trail. Deputy noted the concrete was lifted but the track did not appear to be damaged. Canadian Pacific Railroad was notified to send a repair crew to fix issue. Deputy blocked traffic for crew during part of the repair.
On June 4, deputy responded to the 9000 block of County Road 50 for a medical call. Patient was transported by North Memorial Health to Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.
Rogers
On May 29, deputy responded to the 20040 block of County Road 81 to assist Rogers Police at a medical call. Adult male was transported by North EMS.
On June 1, deputy responded to the 23000 block of Creekview Court to assist Rogers Police with a shooting that had just occurred. Deputy assisted by shutting down the street in front of residence. Deputy was cleared by Rogers Police sergeant.
On June 6, deputy responded to the 12800 block of Tucker Road to assist Rogers Police with a report of a possible burglary of a church. K9 checked the building and the property. No suspects were located.
On June 6, deputy responded to the 21900 block of Diamond Lake Road to assist Rogers Police on a domestic call also involving narcotics. Deputy provided extra officer presence and deployed K9 Thor for a vehicle search.
