Corcoran
On Sept. 21, deputy responded to 7000 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police with a neighbor complaint. Reporting party stated a male was making threatening comments. Male was arrested on a Mille Lacs County Warrant.
On Sept. 22, deputies responded to 7000 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police with a domestic dispute. Adult male was arrested for violating order for protection.
On Sept. 24, deputies responded to the intersection of County Road 116 and County Road 30 to assist Corcoran Police with a property damage accident. Deputies assisted with traffic control until towing company moved vehicle from intersection.
Greenfield
On Sept. 21, deputy responded to 5000 block of Woodland Trail North for an animal complaint. Deputy fired one shot and dispatched a sick raccoon with handgun per homeowner’s request.
On Sept. 21, deputy responded to the intersection of Lake Sarah Heights Drive and Highway 55 for a property damage accident. A vehicle had struck a deer. Vehicle was drivable, and no injuries were reported.
On Sept. 22, deputy responded to 10800 block of Greenfield Road for report of an unwanted person, possibly with a gun, at a residence. Male was detained and later arrested for DWI. Male was booked into Hennepin County Jail.
On Sept. 24, deputy responded to 9000 block of Pioneer Trail for a property damage accident. Coach bus with trailer was stuck in a ditch with the trailer blocking the roadway. No injuries were reported. Minor damage to vehicle.
On Sept. 25, deputy responded to the Crow River Canoe Launch to assist Three Rivers Park Police with a theft from auto call. Reporting party and vehicle owner found the rear passenger window of his vehicle broken out. The glove box was found hanging open, and the contents were gone through. Reporting party stated nothing appeared to be taken.
On Sept. 26, deputy responded to 6000 block of Queen Street for a found property as a result of damage to crops. Reporting party saw a swath of damage in his corn field with a Washington state license plate. Deputy found that the plate is listed to an adult male who has a Minnesota address. Deputy went to address and spoke with male.
On Sept. 26, deputies responded to 7000 block of Woodland Trail to assist the driver of a vehicle with a flat tire. Deputies provided emergency lighting while a tire was changed along the road at night.
Rockford
On Sept. 22, deputies responded to 9000 block of County Road 50. Deputy attempted to locate a vehicle/suspects of a theft that had occurred in Plymouth. Unable to locate vehicle and registered owner at address in Rockford.
On Sept. 25, deputy responded to 8000 block of Highway 55 for a medical call. Rockford Fire Department was on scene and North Paramedics arrived to transport adult female to Abbott Hospital.
On Sept. 26, deputies responded to 8000 block of Highway 55 for a noise complaint. Deputies spoke to the reporting party who advised that neighbors were yelling. Neighbor told deputies that the family was making a safety plan and were a little loud.
On Sept. 27, deputies responded to 9000 block of County Road 50 for a medical call. North paramedics and Rockford Fire Department arrived to provide patient care.
Rogers
On Sept. 27, deputies responded to a business in the 13000 block of Main Street for a suspicious activity report. Deputies noticed an adult male sleeping in a parked SUV at a gas station. Employee was unaware that there was an individual sleeping in the car, but knew that the car had been there for a while. He was advised to seek permission from Holiday or move to a nearby rest area.
On Sept. 27, deputy responded to a business in the 22000 block of Industrial Boulevard to assist Rogers Police on a disturbance call. Deputy contacted the reporting party via phone. Party was upset about trains making deliveries too late into the night. Deputy took info from the reporting party and passed info along to Rogers Police for follow up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.