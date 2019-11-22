Corcoran
On Nov. 6, deputy responded to Horseshoe Trail to assist Corcoran Police on a report of a horse running on the road and area of Mohawk Trail. Deputy arrived on scene and got the horse into coral. No other action was taken.
On Nov. 11, deputy responded to an address in the 6000 block of Old Settlers Road to assist Corcoran Police on a medical. Deputy arrived with Loretto Fire. Deputy stood by and assisted with gear from the ambulance. Patient was transported by ambulance to the hospital. No other action was taken.
On Nov. 14, deputy responded to an address in the 19600 block of 63rd Avenue to assist Corcoran Police with on a medical. Male was conscious and alert upon arrival. Male was seen by North Paramedics, he declined to be transported for further treatment at hospital.
On Nov. 16, deputy responded to an address in the 19900 block of Dassel Lane to assist Corcoran police on a possible Domestic Disturbance. Corcoran PD and Rogers PD arrived and took suspect into custody. Deputy made contact with Corcoran PD at residence and waited until EMS arrived. Corcoran Police put suspect on hold due to mental health issues history. Suspect left with EMS. No other action was taken.
On Nov. 16, deputy responded to 6300 block of Rolling Hills Rd to assist Corcoran Police with a suicidal male. Male was transported to hospital via ambulance. Deputy stood at residence for police presence. Once resident was code 4 deputy cleared.
Hanover
On Nov. 11, deputy responded to an address in the 10700 block of Crow Hassan Park Road in the City of Hanover on a welfare check of an adult female. Deputy arrived on scene and saved the female who needed medical attention from an attempted suicide. Deputy cleared scene with report after female was transported to a nearby hospital.
On Nov. 16, deputy responded to an address in Pioneer Trail and Rebecca Park for a property damage accident. Single vehicle hit a deer on Rebecca Park Trail in the city of Greenfield. Vehicle sustained disabling damage to the front end. Driver did not sustain any injuries. Deer was killed on impact, found in the ditch on side of road. Deer Kill Permit issued to the driver of the vehicle. Records check revealed driver was valid with valid insurance. Vehicle parked legally and will be towed by owner. State accident report electronically filed. No other action was taken.
Greenfield
On Nov. 5, deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and Dogwood Street for a three car crash. Upon arrival, there were only two vehicles on scene as one had left the area. All parties were okay and denied medical attention. Deputy completed crash report. No other action was taken.
On Nov. 8, deputy responded to a business in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a report of an assault. Adult male reported an assault against him that happened several weeks earlier. Report in progress.
On Nov. 10, deputy responded to the intersection of Dogwood Street and Rebecca Park Trail for a theft report. Deputy met reporting party who stated several snowmobile trail signs had been stolen. Deputy attempted to make contact with property owner but there was no answer at the residence. No other action was taken.
On Nov. 10, deputy responded to a business in the 6900 block of 69th Lane North for an animal complaint. Deputy called for a cat that bit two people. Cat placed on quarantine with owner. No immediate medical attention requested. No other action was taken.
Rockford
On Nov. 5, deputy responded to an address in the 7600 block of County Road 50 for a spot check. Deputy noticed several school busses with open doors while conducting a spot check. Deputy checked the area, gathered information and photographed suspicious items and possible damage to school buses. Information will be forwarded to school resource officer. No other action was taken.
On Nov. 5, deputy responded to an address in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a theft report. Deputy spoke to reporting party who reported theft from a storage unit. A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Investigator is investigating.
On Nov. 11, deputy responded to an address in 8000 block of Highway 55 in the City of Rockford on a dog bite. Deputy arrived on scene and obtained information. Deputy had the dog quarantined. Deputy cleared call with referring the report to the city attorney for possible prosecution and charging. No other action was taken.
Deputy patrolled the area and noticed no speed limit signs on road. Deputy spoke to Greenfield Public works and was told speed limit was either 50 or 55 MPH and no signs posted is by design. Deputy found no violations as the average truck traffic was about 40 MPH. No other action was taken.
On Nov. 17, deputy responded to an address on 5600 block of Highway 55 in the City of Greenfield on a child in a vehicle that was being strangled by a seat belt wrapped around the neck. Deputy arrived on scene and was able to unlock the seat belt strap which allowed the child to breath. Deputy arrived on scene and was able to unlock the seat belt strap which allowed the child to breath. No other action was taken.
Rogers
On Nov. 6, deputy responded to a business in the 21500 block of Diamond Lake Road for a fraud report. An employee took in a fake $100 bill at business. A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Investigator is investigating.
On Nov. 7, deputies responded to a business in the 13000 block of Main Street for a grill fire. Deputies cleared the scene after being advised by the fire chief to cancel with the situation under control. No other action was taken.
On Nov. 7, deputy responded to an address in the 21000 block of 141st Avenue North for a property damage crash. Deputy cleared call with report after drivers were given an accident exchange form and a state accident report was completed. No other action was taken.
On Nov. 7, deputy responded to an address in the 20600 block of Bluebill Avenue for a locate attempt. Deputies attempted to locate subject for OFP violation. Subject’s mother answered the door and invited deputies in. The subject was in the living room and identified himself. Subject was arrested and New Brighton Police was contacted. Subject was transported to Maple Grove and New Brighton Police took custody of the subject. No other action was taken.
On Nov. 8, deputy responded to a business in the 13400 block of Rogers Drive for a medical. Patient transported to hospital by ambulance. No other action was taken.
On Nov. 8, deputy responded to the intersection of Interstate 94 and Highway 101 for a hit and run crash report. Deputies locate both parties and report taken. One driver was checked by North ambulance. One driver was cited. No other action was taken.
On Nov. 8, deputies responded to a business in the 13500 block of Northdale Boulevard for a theft of phones. Deputies took a report. A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Investigator is investigating.
On Nov. 8, deputies responded to a business in the 21400 block of John Milless Drive for a customer problem. Intoxicated customer located and left the bar without issue. Deputies cleared. No other action was taken.
On Nov. 8, deputy responded to a business in the 21600 block of Diamond Lake Road South for a theft report from car parked in parking lot. A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Investigator is investigating.
On Nov. 8, deputies responded to an address in the 22600 block of Starlite Court for a suspicious activity report. Deputies dispatched to a report of two individuals attempting to gain access to a vehicle. Suspects fled on foot to the east. Reporting party stated they did not gain access to the vehicle and no loss occurred. Deputies checked the area and were unable to locate any suspects. Caller requested no contact. No other action was taken.
On Nov. 9, deputy responded to an address in the 13900 block of Hollyhock Lane for a disturbance. Neighbors reported dirt bikes driving up and down the street. Deputy spoke to parties who said they would not do it anymore tonight. No other action was taken.
On Nov. 10, deputies responded to an address in the 13900 block of Hollyhock Lane for a disturbance of loud music. Deputies could hear the noise/music from two houses away. Adult female cited for public nuisance. No other action was taken.
On Nov. 10, deputies responded to Interstate 94 for a possible DWI arrest. One adult female was arrested for possible 4th degree DWI. No other action was taken.
On Nov. 10, deputies responded to an address in the 12800 block of Main Street for a medical. Deputies located party and assisted getting him to ambulance. Party was transported by North Ambulance to North Memorial Hospital. No other action was taken.
On Nov. 11, deputy responded to an address in 20600 block of Diamond Lake Road for an adult male having difficulty breathing. Deputies arrived and administered oxygen. Patient identified via mailings, seen by EMS and transported to Maple Grove Hospital.
On Nov. 11, deputy responded to an address in Main Street to a possible personal injury accident on east bound HWY 101 in Rogers at the Crow River. It was determined that there were no injuries. State accident was completed. Both drivers were given a case number. No citations were issued. No other action was taken.
On Nov. 11, deputy responded to an address in Main Street and Diamond Lake for a property damage accident. Deputy took a report for a two car vehicle accident with no injuries. Parties were given each other information. State accident form will be completed. No other action was taken.
On Nov. 11, deputy responded to an address in 20500 block of 147th Avenue N to a medical in Rogers. Adult male was bleeding from his right leg, possibly due to a ruptured varicose vein. Adult male transported Mercy Hospital by North Ambulance. Clear transported. No other action was taken.
On Nov. 11, deputy responded to Holiday Inn 68 Express on 20930 135th Avenue to a lost property report. Reporting party said her husband had left a fanny pack containing $5000 cash in room 306. Reporting party called the hotel and nothing was reported found. Manager checked with housekeeping staff. Grounds checked, nothing found. Forward to Rogers PD investigator for follow up. Clear report. No other action was taken.
On Nov. 11, deputy responded to 13800 block of Northdale Boulevard to a theft report. Adult female reported her vehicles window was broken and wallet was stolen from inside. Report taken and follow-up investigation started. Vehicle was parked at Rogers Pet Clinic in the North Lot. The reporting party noticed her vehicle had a broken front passenger window. Adult female reported that her wallet and its contents were stolen, nothing else appeared disturbed or missing. She received a notification from her bank that her credit cards were used at Target in Rogers, MN and the accounts were now frozen. Follow up was conducted at Target with loss prevention who provided photos and video of the people who used the credit cards to purchase Visa Gift Cards. Deputy advised reporting party that this case would be forwarded onto the Rogers Police Detectives. No other action was taken.
On Nov. 11, deputy responded to Interstate 94 to assist State Patrol with emergency lights for traffic control while they deal with a PI accident.
On Nov. 14, deputy stopped a commercial truck for no rear plate and out headlight on Highway 101 and S Diamond Lake Road. Deputy completed a Level 2 inspection. Driver was given a verbal warning on 3 violations. Deputy assisted with getting driver into traffic. No other action was taken.
On Nov. 17, deputy assisted Rogers Police on a domestic at Preserve Commerce Apartments on 13600 Commerce Road. Stood by for officer safety. Driver arrested for Probable Cause - Driving While Intoxicated. Stood by for impound. No further action taken.
