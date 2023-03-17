Corcoran

- On March 10, deputies responded to an address on the 7800 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police with a domestic call. Deputies assisted officers in identifying two males that were in the residence. Deputies stayed on scene as an extra officer presence while an investigation was conducted. No persons were arrested and the parties agreed to separate for the night.

