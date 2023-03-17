- On March 10, deputies responded to an address on the 7800 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police with a domestic call. Deputies assisted officers in identifying two males that were in the residence. Deputies stayed on scene as an extra officer presence while an investigation was conducted. No persons were arrested and the parties agreed to separate for the night.
Dayton
- On March 9, deputy responded to the intersection of Fernbrook Lane and Elm Creek for a personal injury accident. Deputy arrived on scene, Reporting party and her juvenile daughter were still in the vehicle. Party and daughter were complaining of neck and back pain. Both were assessed by EMS on the scene after being extracted by Fire.
- On March 10, deputy responded to the intersection of Dayton Parkway and Brockton to assist Dayton Police with a personal injury accident. Deputy blocked traffic then cleared.
Greenfield
- On March 7, deputy responded to a business on the 6900 block of 69th Lane for an alarm. Deputy arrived on scene and found alarm to be false.
- On March 7, deputy responded to a business on the 6900 block of 69th Lane for an alarm. Deputy took call as information since they had already being dispatched there earlier in the night.
- On March 7, deputy responded to a business on the 6900 block of 69th Lane for an alarm. Deputy took call as information due to multiple prior alarm calls earlier in the night.
- On March 8, deputy responded to the intersection of Greenfield Road and Harff Road for an animal complaint. Deputy attempted to call Reporting Party via phone, but couldn’t get a hold of the party.
- On March 8, deputy responded to the intersection of Rebecca Park Trail and Clay Street for a traffic stop. Deputy saw a red passenger car traveling eastbound on Rebecca Park Trail and Greenfield Road fail to stop at a stop sign. Deputy initiated traffic stop at Rebecca Park Trail and Clay Street. Driver of the vehicle stated he didn’t see the stop sign. Deputy issued citation to driver for failure to stop at stop sign.
- On March 11, deputy responded to an address on the 7600 block of Fox Creek Court to assist Brooklyn Center with possible stolen vehicle. Deputy spoke to registered owner of vehicle who advised that vehicle was sold on March 3. Deputy advised Brooklyn Center Police Department.
- On March 11, deputy responded to an address on the 7800 block of Pioneer Trail for an alarm. Deputy canceled by dispatch prior to arrival.
Hanover
- On March 6, deputy responded to the intersection of 109th Ave. and Crow Hassan Park Road for a report of a hit deer. Deputy arrived in the area and was unable to locate the deer.
Rockford
- On March 11, deputy responded to a business on the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a parking complaint. Vehicle parked in private parking lot. Deputy spoke with reporting party and advised. Deputy contacted registered owner and advised.
- On March 12, deputy responded to a business on the 8000 block of County Road 50 for an assault report. Deputy responded to a residence for a subject that was assaulted at the Kwik Trip. Deputy spoke with victim and first person statement filled out. Unable to locate suspect vehicle.
