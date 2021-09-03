Corcoran
On Aug. 27, deputy responded to the 20200 block of County Road 50 to assist Corcoran Police with a report of a suspicious vehicle in a city park after hours. Deputy provided additional officer presence until Corcoran was cleared without incident.
Greenfield
On Aug. 29, deputy responded to a business in the 7500 block of Highway 55 for a fire alarm. Deputy spoke to manager who reported a small water leak in car wash.
Rockford
On Aug. 25, deputy responded to Rockford High School for a suspicious activity report. Deputy found multiple vehicles in the high school parking lot after hours. Deputy identified parties and gathered information. Deputy took multiple glass smoking pipes, metal grinder and CBD smoking e-cig for destruction. Advised parties to leave the area.
On Aug. 25, deputy responded to the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a report of a domestic dispute with a gun involved. Report sent to city attorney for possible charging.
Rogers
On Aug. 26, deputy responded to the area of Interstate 94 and 141st Avenue North to assist a Rogers Police Officer who was fighting with a suspect. Deputy arrived just after suspect was handcuffed and put into the back of squad.
On Aug. 29, deputy responded to a business in the 21400 block of Diamond Lake Road to assist Rogers Police with a weapon pointing incident. Deputy assisted with scene security as Rogers Police searched the vehicle.
