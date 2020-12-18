Corcoran
On Dec. 13, deputy responded to 9000 block of Sundance Road to assist Corcoran Police on complaint of loose horses. Deputy contacted the person watching the house while homeowner was out of town. Deputy and house sitter were able to get the horses back onto the property without incident.
Greenfield
On Dec. 7, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 10 and Xenia Street for a littering call. Deputy was unable to reach reporting party by phone after several attempts. Witness stopped by scene and stated bags of cans fell out of back of truck. Driver kicked them off the road. Rush hour traffic, limited shoulder, cans left on side of road, not a hazard to traffic. Deputy checked during following morning. Cans were picked up.
On Dec. 7, deputy responded to 5000 block of 94th Avenue N. for an animal complaint. Reporting party stated a raccoon was acting oddly in the road near his residence. Deputy advised reporting party about how to deal with wild animals that are acting oddly.
On Dec. 7, deputy responded to a business in the 7000 block of Highway 55 for a theft report. Deputy was dispatched for a past theft of currency. Crime Lab processed items that suspect had contact with in the store. Photos were taken of the suspect’s video. A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Investigator is investigating.
On Dec. 8, deputy responded to the intersection of Woodland Trail and Xenia Street for complaint about an aggressive dog in the street. Dog was reunited with owner.
On Dec. 10, deputy responded to 5000 block of 71st Lane to attempt to serve an Order for Protection and warrant. Male was not at home. Sergeant spoke to male on phone and advised him to turn himself in.
On Dec. 11, deputy responded to 9000 block of Rebecca Park Trail for complaint that multiple vehicles were parked at the end of driveway. Reporting party stated that people park vehicles at the end of his driveway and sometimes block it to use the Three Rivers area to fish. Property is connected among property owner, Three River Parks and Hennepin County.
On Dec. 12, deputy responded to 8000 block of Commerce Drive for complaint that a vehicle struck a deer earlier in the morning. Driver of vehicle notified friend about the killed deer. Deer tag was issued to friend.
On Dec. 12, deputy responded to 5000 block of Nielsen Circle for a possible house fire. The fire was determined to be in a chicken coop in the back of the address. The fire did not threaten the house. However, multiple large trailers and other objects were near the fire. Homeowner stated he had a burn permit to light the chicken coop on fire. Fire department extinguished the fire.
On Dec. 13, deputy responded to 5000 block of 71st Lane for a warrant attempt. Deputies attempted to locate an adult male with a felony warrant. Male was not located but deputy spoke with a family member and cleared after speaking with suspect via phone. Photos were taken of suspect’s vehicles and brother’s vehicle.
Hanover
On Dec. 10, deputy responded to 30000 block of 107th Avenue for a civil dispute about retrieving property after serving of a Domestic Abuse Order. Deputy assisted with parties exchanging personal items from house. Party went back to Nebraska with items and was advised to get moving company to transport anything else they wanted.
Rockford
On Dec. 7, deputies responded to 8000 block of Highway 55 for a reported domestic dispute. An adult male called to report that his friend was arguing with his female partner, and items were being thrown around. Neither party involved was injured. Both parties agreed to have the adult female leave the house while deputies were there.
On Dec. 8, deputies responded to 8000 block of Highway 55 for a civil dispute. Reporting party complained fiancé was removing her items from the residence and putting them in her vehicle. Reporting party stated her fiancé was going to park her vehicle down the road at the car wash. Deputies talked to fiancé at residence and advised him to stop moving reporting party’s property.
On Dec. 9, deputy responded to 8000 block of Highway 55 for a verbal domestic dispute. Reporting party stated that she and her live in boyfriend are having domestic issues. She had filed an Order for Protection (OFP) against him on the previous day. He was to arrive home in 10 minutes after our arrival. He arrived and was issued an OFP short form because the signed order had not arrived at our office yet. Deputy reviewed her copy of the OFP.
On Dec. 9, deputy responded to 8000 block of Highway 55 for a trespassing complaint. Adult male was located and given a verbal warning for riding a motorbike on private property.
On Dec. 10, deputy responded to 8000 block of Highway 55 for a medical call. Paramedics arrived and pronounced death of an adult male. Medical Examiner, Crime Lab, and detectives were notified and given update of incident. They declined to come to the scene.
On Dec. 12, deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and Commerce Drive for an animal complaint. Reporting party reported striking a deer. Deer was alive but seriously injured. Deputy put down deer with service weapon. Reporting party reported no damage to vehicle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.