Dayton
On Sept. 11, deputies responded to the intersection of Brockton Lane and County Road 81 to assist Dayton Police with a car vs power pole accident. Deputies assisted closing the road.
Greenfield
On Sept. 8, deputies responded to business in the 7900 block of Highway 55 for a forgery/fraud report. Reporting party said they had mailed a check to a distributor in Chicago, but the check was intercepted and cashed by a male. Deputy spoke to caller on phone and met at noted business for the check fraud report. A detective is investigating.
On Sept. 8, deputies responded to an address in the 7300 block of Pioneer Trial for a burglary. Contact was made with the homeowner, garage door was open when she returned home. Interior was searched and all exterior doors were checked. All was clear inside.
On Sept. 11, deputy responded to an address in the 6700 block of Harff Road for suspicious activity. Deputy observed a parked, occupied vehicle parked at the end of a dead-end road. Deputy observed the vehicle parked in an area that has been known for drug activity and other conduct. Deputy made contact with occupants who were sitting in the bed of the truck watching movies.
Hanover
On Sept. 7, deputy responded to an address in the 30200 block of 109th Avenue for a report of a female screaming in a neighborhood. Reporting party stated a female started screaming and a vehicle left the area at a high rate of speed. Female was still screaming as vehicle left the area. Reporting party unable to see what kind of vehicle. Deputies checked the area and were unable to locate any vehicles.
Rockford
On Sept. 8, deputy responded to an address in the 8100 block of Bridge Street for a two-vehicle accident. Both vehicles were occupied 1x, no injuries reported. Deputy ran computerized checks of both drivers/vehicles. Drivers exchanged information prior to deputy’s arrival.
On Sept. 11, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 50 and Highway 55 for a vehicle in a ditch. Vehicle was not occupied, was off the roadway and not a hazard to traffic. Vehicle plate came back clear after routine checks. Vehicle engine was still warm, and vehicle did have copper piping and car stereo equipment in backseat. Deputy hid to see if driver returned to perform an investigative traffic stop, but driver never returned.
