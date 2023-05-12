Corcoran
- On May 2, deputy responded to an address on the 6500 block of Horseshoe Bend Drive to assist Corcoran Police on a fire alarm. Deputy arrived on scene and met with the homeowners and determined that a smoke detector went bad.
- On May 2, deputy responded to an address on the 7300 block of Fir Lane to assist Corcoran Police Department with an unwanted party banging on a storage unit at a business. Deputy canceled by Corcoran Police on arrival.
- On May 3, deputy responded to a business on the 9700 block of County Road 101 to assist Corcoran Police on a burglary. Deputy arrived on scene and assisted with perimeter. Deputy cleared assist after no more assistance was needed.
- On May 3, deputy responded to an address on the 19000 block of Annabelle Lane to assist Corcoran Police on a suspicious vehicle call. Deputy checked the area for gray SUV and didn’t locate.
- On May 4, deputy responded to an address on the 23400 block of County Road 10 to assist Corcoran Police on suspicious vehicle call. Deputy provided back up to officers during questioning.
- On May 5, deputy responded to an address on the 23200 block of Garrison Road to assist Corcoran Police on a 911 Hangup. Accidental dial while tree trimming.
- On May 6, deputy responded to the intersection of Tamarack Lane and Hackamore Road to assist Corcoran Police Officer on a shots heard call. Deputy checked the area with officers. Nothing unusual was found.
Greenfield
- On May 2, deputy responded to a business on the 7500 block of Highway 55 for a theft report. Deputy arrived on scene and obtained initial information on the theft. Deputy cleared the call with report and is referring the case to detectives for follow up.
- On May 3, deputy responded to the intersection of Greenfield Road and Rebecca Park Trail for a traffic stop. Deputy on routine patrol saw a car going eastbound on Rebecca Park Trail fail to stop at the intersection of Greenfield Road and Rebecca Park Trail. Deputy initiated a traffic stop eastbound of Rebecca Park Trail and Queens Street. Driver of vehicle said she saw the stop sign but failed to provide any explanations on why she didn’t stop. Driver of vehicle received a citation for failure to stop at a stop sign.
- On May 4, deputy responded to the intersection of Woodland Trail and Greenfield for a property damage accident. Deputy took a report and drivers exchanged information.
- On May 4, deputy responded to an address on the 9500 block of Scott Street for a suspicious activity report. A male called to report he had video of a suspicious vehicle pulling into his driveway. He stated a black Acura pulled into his driveway before backing up and parking for a few minutes. The vehicle then left without doing anything.
- On May 5, deputies responded to an address on the 5700 block of Rebecca Park Trail for a warrant attempt. Deputies attempted to locate an adult male for a Hennepin County felony warrant. Male subject no longer lived there. Homeowner said subject lives in downtown Minneapolis.
- On May 5, deputy responded to an address on the 7600 block of Red Fox Trail for a missing storm sewer grate cover. Greenfield Public Works notified and cone placed out for warning. Greenfield Public Works confirmed there was no scheduled maintenance in the area. Noticed by homeowners on the morning of May 5. No camera footage of the theft/vandalism and no witnesses.
- On May 5, deputies responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and Town Hall Drive for a traffic stop. Deputies observed vehicle fail to stop at stop sign turning onto eastbound Highway 55 from Lake Sarah Heights Drive. Vehicle accelerated to approximately 75 mph in 55 mph zone. Deputies stopped vehicle on Highway 55 east of Town Hall Drive. Adult male driver issued citation for failure to stop at stop sign.
Rockford
- On May 1, deputy responded to a business on the 9000 block of County Road 50 for an alarm. Deputy canceled while en route by the alarm company who had proper ID to cancel.
Rogers
- On May 2, deputy responded to an address on the 13200 block of Oakwood Drive to assist Rogers Police with negotiator assistance. There was a barricaded subject who was armed with a knife. Deputy was canceled en route to the call by officers on the scene because the suspect was taken into custody.
- On May 2, deputy responded to an address on the 13600 block of Commerce Boulevard to assist Rogers Police with a perimeter. Suspects were being sought for tampering with motor vehicles. Deputy took a perimeter spot and watched for suspects.
