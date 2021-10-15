Corcoran
On Oct. 8, deputies responded to the intersection of County Road 30 and Brockton for a multi vehicle injury accident. Driver of one vehicle was transported to the hospital. Vehicles were towed and driver transported to hospital.
Greenfield
On Oct. 5, deputies responded to an address in the 8100 block of Vernon Street for a complaint of a dirt bike riding on reporting party’s property. RP refused to give his name and phone number. Deputies were unable to locate the dirt bike.
On Oct. 7, deputy responded to the intersection of Dogwood Street and Highway 55 for a property damage accident. Two-vehicle accident with no injuries and moderate damage to one vehicle
On Oct. 7, deputies responded to an address in the 5700 block of 94th Avenue for a safety check. Deputies responded to a neighbor complaint about a fire. Deputies checked out fire and found no illegal materials burning.
On Oct. 8, deputy responded to the intersection of 65th Avenue and Lake Sarah for a suspicious activity call of items located. Farmer located items; child pants, baby oil and jar of Vaseline in cornfield while farming and believed it to be suspicious.
On Oct. 9, deputy responded to an address in the 5100 block of Country Circle for a neighbor complaint. Neighbor dispute over property line. Neighbor was upset and verbally aggressive and using hand gestures towards reporting party.
On Oct. 10, deputies responded to an address in the 6000 block of Woodland Trail for a warrant arrest. Deputies attempted to make contact with adult male for a felony warrant at the noted location. Male was handcuffed, searched and transported to the Hennepin County Jail for a felony Mille Lacs county warrant.
On Oct. 10, deputies responded to an address in the 5100 block of Salem Lane for a personal injury accident motor vehicle accident in the area of the 5500 block of Salem Lane. Deputies were advised a party was pinned under the vehicle. Deputies attempted life saving measures, but the driver was declared deceased by medics. Medical examiner, Investigations and Crime Lab were contacted and dispatched. Family of driver was contacted and notified of the deceased.
Hanover
On Oct. 6, deputy responded to an address in the 30000 block of 107th Avenue for an abandoned vehicle. Reporting party stated vehicle owned by the previous renter was left on property. Reporting party advised to make some more attempts to contact vehicle’s owner before removing vehicle from property.
Rockford
On Oct. 6, deputy responded to a business in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a burglary. Outer entry door to business broken, inner door not breached, blood like substance on door. Crime Lab called to location to process scene. A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Detective is investigating.
On Oct. 6, deputy responded to a business in the 8100 block of Bridge Street for a damage to property report. Reporting party showed deputy damage to a lock on a garage that’s separate from the main building. Reporting party stated the damage was done overnight between Oct. 5 and Oct. 6.
Rogers
On Oct. 8, deputy responded to a business in the 21700 block of Industrial Boulevard for a suspicious activity - open door. While there, deputy found a vehicle in front of the business, someone standing inside the business, and two open garage doors in the service area all of which appeared suspicious. A short time later, two males exited wearing company uniforms. Both individuals were cooperative and identified and allowed to leave after explaining their shifts for service ended at 0230 hours.
