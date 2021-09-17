Corcoran
On Aug. 31, deputy responded to an address in the 7800 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police with a welfare check. Deputy stood by as officer presence while adult male was checked on. Adult male found to be okay and not in need of any services.
On Sept. 1, deputy responded to the intersection of 109th Avenue and County Road 116 to assist Corcoran Police on a property damage accident. Deputy assisted with traffic control.
On Sept. 2, deputies responded to an address in the 6200 block of Pioneer Trail to assist Corcoran Police with a medical. Deputies arrived after Fire and EMS. Deputies cleared after the patient was loaded into the ambulance.
On Sept. 2, deputy responded to an address in the 20000 block of County Road 10 to assist Corcoran Police with checking the welfare of an adult male. Deputies held perimeter while Corcoran Police spoke with the adult male.
On Sept. 2, deputies responded to an address in the 22000 block of Rush Creek Drive to assist Corcoran Police with an open door. Deputies assisted with searching and clearing the residence, did not find anything suspicious.
On Sept. 2, deputy responded to an address in the 7800 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police on a possible domestic. Deputy arrived on scene to provide additional officer presence with a party that was not emotionally under control. One adult male was arrested for domestic assault by Corcoran PD without incident.
Greenfield
On Aug. 30, deputy responded to an address in the 7600 block of Fox Creek Court for a medical. Adult male transported to Mercy Hospital via North Memorial Ambulance.
On Aug. 30, deputy responded to an address in the 7100 block of Lee Street for an animal complaint. Report of dogs in neighborhood barking excessively, unsure which house the dogs live at. Believes the barking is coming from one of the houses on County Road 50 west of Lee Street. Nothing heard at scene.
On Sept. 1, deputies responded to an address in the 8200 block of Pioneer Trail for a medical. Deputies arrived and assisted EMS.
On Sept. 1, deputy responded to a business in the 7700 block of Highway 55 for a report of suspicious activity. Property owner called and reported a vehicle parked at one of his businesses where nobody should be. Property owner concerned that the vehicle was pulling a trailer and may steal property from his business. Deputy made contact with driver of the truck who stated he was out of Colorado making a delivery tomorrow morning across the street. Driver agreed to clear off property and find somewhere else to park for the night.
