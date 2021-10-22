Corcoran
On Oct. 11, deputy responded to an address in the 7800 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police with an unwanted person. Officer aired he was fighting with one and requested assistance. Suspect in custody before deputy’s arrival.
On Oct. 17, deputies responded to a business in the 9300 block of County Road 19 to assist Corcoran Police with a suspicious vehicle occupied by one adult male, parked at a business in their city. Deputy provided additional officer presence for their investigation. Adult male was taken into custody.
Greenfield
On Oct. 14, deputies responded to the intersection of Greenfield Road and Highway 55 for a vehicle in the ditch. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
On Oct. 14, deputy responded to a business in the 7900 block of Highway 55 for a littering complaint. Deputy took report of 19 tires dropped behind business. Last employee left on Oct. 11 about 1900 hours. Tires found on Oct. 12. Video did not show who left tires.
On Oct. 14, deputy responded to an address in the 6500 block of 71st Lane for a cat stuck in a tree. Deputy gave the homeowner some ideas on how to get the cat down.
On Oct. 15, deputy responded to a business in the 7700 block of Commerce Circle for a call of smoke in the ceiling after starting furnace. Deputy responded to the scene and observed smoke coming out of the vents. Rockford Fire arrived on scene and took over.
On Oct. 17, deputy responded to a business in the 6900 block of 69th Lane for a report of an alarm. Deputy arrived on scene and found the business to be secured and nothing suspicious observed.
Rockford
On Oct. 14, deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and County Road 50 for an animal complaint. Deputy took information about a missing dog possibly lost in the city of Rockford. Dog was in a travel kennel and was lost between Rockford and Alexandra. Dog’s name is Mercy and has a blue collar.
On Oct. 14, deputy responded to Rockford High School for a suspicious activity report. The Rockford High School nurse received a suspicious phone call/voicemail. The voicemail was from a female asking for help. Deputy attempted to call the number with no answer.
On Oct. 16, deputy responded to a business in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for an alarm. Deputy could not reach owner by phone and responded to noted business. Deputy arrived on scene and spoke to owner’s daughter who was having issues with the alarm.
On Oct. 16, deputy responded to a business in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a parking complaint. Deputy contacted reporting party (RP), who doesn’t want to tow the vehicle, just wants to have the owner move it. Registered owner (RO) lives at a residence approximately 200’ from where the vehicle was parked, Deputy spoke to RO of vehicle and was advised to move it.
