Corcoran
On Feb. 12, a Hennepin County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 10 and Cain Road to assist Corcoran Police with a property damage accident. Vehicle slid into ditch because of icy road conditions and hit power line pole. Deputy assisted with traffic control. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 12, deputy responded to an address in the 22900 block of County Road 50 to assist Corcoran Police with a welfare check. Deputy stayed by adult male while Corcoran Police Officer spoke with group home staff. Adult male transported to Hennepin County Medical Center via North Memorial Ambulance. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 13, deputy responded to an address in the 6500 block of Carriage Way to assist Corcoran Police with an interior alarm. Deputies found an open door leading into the structure. Deputies assisted in searching the structure. Deputies cleared. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 14, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 10 and Cain Road for a stalled vehicle. Deputy provided lights for stalled car. Burda’s Towing called. Driver waited in squad to keep warm. While waiting for tow, car cooled off, driver drove home. Burda’s canceled. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 14, deputy responded to an address in the 9000 block of Ridge Drive to assist Corcoran Police with a welfare check. Officers were code 4 prior to the deputy’s arrival. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 15, deputy responded to an address in the 7000 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police with an unwanted person. Adult female did have an active warrant and was gone on arrival. The area was searched with nothing found. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 16, deputy responded to an address in the 8100 block of County Road 116 to assist Corcoran Police with a medical. One adult female was transported to Maple Grove Fairview via EMS. No other action was taken.
Greenfield
On Feb. 11, deputy responded to a business in the 7500 block of Highway 55 for a 911 hang up call. Deputy was advised by staff that they overheard kids say that they accidentally dialed 911. No sign of disturbance or trouble. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 12, deputy responded to an address in the 7700 block of Kilkenny Way for a residential alarm. Outside of residence searched with no signs of forced entry. Deputy spoke to neighbor who called the homeowner. Spoke to homeowner on phone, identification matched the notes in the call. Homeowner called alarm company. Clear false alarm. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 12, deputy responded to Woodland Trail for a property damage accident. Deputy responded to a roll-over accident. Deputy arrived and found the driver not to be injured. Driver had lost control on an icy section of roadway. Vehicle slid into the ditch and rolled over. Vehicle towed by Burda’s Towing. Driver was issued a citation for no valid MN Driver’s License. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 12, deputy responded to an address in the 7700 block of Pioneer Trail for a vehicle in the ditch. Vehicle was abandoned with a note on windshield with name and phone number. Driver returned and was asked if she needed medical attention, she stated no. Driver stated a tow truck was en route. Deputy cleared. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 12, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 10 and Greenfield Road for a property damage accident. Driver admitted to not having a MN driver’s license. Citation issued for no Valid MN Driver’s License after an accident. Driver was transported to a gas station. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 13, deputy responded to a business in the 6900 block of 69th Lane for a business alarm. Problem alarm false trip. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 13, deputies responded to an address in the 6900 block of 69th Lane for an alarm. Deputies arrived and checked the affected area of the business. Deputies cleared once doors were checked. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 15, deputy responded to an address in the 6900 block of 69th Lane for an alarm. The area was checked and clear. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 16, deputy responded to the intersection of Dogwood Street and Lake Sarah Drive West for a hit deer. Upon deputy’s arrival, reporting party stated that the deer was still alive and that he had dragged it off the roadway. Deputy observed that the deer had two broken front legs but was still alive. Deputy dispatched the deer and issued a hit deer tag to the reporting party. Reporting party took possession of the deer. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 16, deputy responded to an address in the 7500 block of Highway 55 for a traffic stop. One adult male was stopped for speeding and arrested for DAC-IPS (Driving after cancellation inimical to public safety). Male was subsequently transported to Hennepin County Jail. Vehicle was left legally parked in lieu of towing. No other action was taken.
Hanover
On Feb. 13, deputy responded to an address in the 30200 block of 109th Avenue for a suspicious activity report. Deputies arrived and searched in and around the residence. Nothing found. Deputies made contact with the reporting party in the house. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 15, deputy responded to an address in the 10800 block of Settlers Lane for a medical. Upon deputy’s arrival, Hanover Fire was on scene and patient was conscious and breathing. Patient was ultimately transported via ambulance to hospital. No other action was taken.
Medicine Lake
Rockford
On Feb. 12, deputy responded to an address in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a medical. An adult male was transported to a hospital. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 14, deputy responded to an address in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a medical. Adult male was transported to the hospital via ambulance after being seen on scene by EMS and Fire. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 15, deputy responded to Rockford Elementary School for an alarm. Deputy checked the door and there was no forced entry or damage to the door. Deputy began checking the school and was cancelled by alarm company, proper code given to cancel. No other action was taken.
Rogers
On Feb. 15, deputy responded to Interstate 94 to assist Rogers Police with a medical. Patient was seen by EMS on scene. Deputy cleared. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 16, deputy responded to an address in the 13800 block of Dahlia Drive to assist Rogers Police on a welfare check. Deputy assisted Rogers Police with perimeter security while officers made contact with the adult male caller. Deputy assisted with securing the adult male in handcuffs after a taser deployment. Deputy stood by with paramedics until adult male was in ambulance. Deputy cleared call assisted after no further assistance was needed. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 16, deputy responded to an address in the 20000 block of Rogers Drive to assist Rogers Police on a suspicious activity complaint. Deputy identified two individuals who were sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot. No illegal activity. Parties left the area. No other action was taken.
