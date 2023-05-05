Corcoran

- On April 26, deputy responded to a business on the 19900 block of 65th Ave. to assist Corcoran Police with an open door. Deputy assisted on scene. House searched with nothing found, doors secured.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments