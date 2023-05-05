Corcoran
- On April 26, deputy responded to a business on the 19900 block of 65th Ave. to assist Corcoran Police with an open door. Deputy assisted on scene. House searched with nothing found, doors secured.
Greenfield
- On April 24, deputy responded to an address on the 8000 block of Davis Street for an alarm. Dispatch received proper alarm code to cancel.
- On April 25, deputy responded to a business on the 6900 block of 69th Lane for a theft. Victim stated his backpack containing his $1900 laptop computer was stolen from the bed of his truck. A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Detective is investigating.
- On April 26, deputy responded to an address on the 6800 block of Dogwood Street for a house fire. Deputy arrived and saw large amount of smoke coming from chimney and basement area. Deputy spoke to two occupants who believed no other occupants were in the residence. Fire arrived on scene and took over incident. Deputy provided traffic control.
- On April 28, deputy responded to an address on the 6700 block of Basswood Lane for a report of a missing golden retriever. The golden retriever has a black collar and has been missing since 10 p.m. on April 27. Deputy called the reporting party twice and got voicemail both times.
- On April 30, deputy responded to an address on the 6900 block of 69th Lane North for a hold up alarm. Deputies arrived on scene and found no problems with the business closed. A key holder responded and confirmed everything was okay.
Medicine Lake
- On April 29, deputy responded to an address on the 170 block of Peninsula Road for a theft report. Two vehicles were stolen from a garage at the residence. Both vehicles were recovered and impounded for Crime Lab processing.
Rockford
- On April 25, deputy responded to an address on the 9000 block of County Road 50 for a civil dispute. Party lost her kitten. Kitten was found by another party who refused to given the kitten back until the vet bill was paid. Parties worked out their dispute and deputy was not needed.
- On April 26, deputy responded to a business on the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a theft. Deputy dispatched for a no pay. Management staff wanted incident documented due to recent incident with customer. Does not want to press charges. Staff advised of option to refuse service in future interaction.
- On April 28, deputy responded to a business on the 8000 block of Highway 55 for an alarm. Deputy was canceled prior to arrival at a business alarm.
