Greenfield
On Dec. 2, deputy responded to 6000 block of Basswood Lane for report of a dead deer on a property. An unknown vehicle might have hit the deer. Reporting party requested a Car Kill Deer Possession Permit to process the deer. Permit was issued.
On Dec. 4, deputies responded to 5000 block of Rebecca Park Trail for an overdose at a residence. Deputies arrived and were told that CPR had been performed on the patient. Deputies administered Narcan. EMS evaluated the patient and released him to the care of family members.
On Dec. 5, deputies responded to 6000 block of 73rd Lane for a parking complaint. Vehicle was parked in cul-de-sac and left unattended. Reporting party did not recognize vehicle. It had been there for several hours. Vehicle was registered to nearby address. Residents at address were contacted at 7 p.m. and advised to move vehicle and to check Greenfield City Ordinance for parking regulations. Twenty-four hour parking limit started at 7 p.m. Vehicle could be towed at 7 p.m., Dec. 6. Vehicle was gone at 9 p.m.
On Dec. 6, deputy responded to 8000 block of Commerce Drive for a parking complaint. Deputy found unhitched trailer parked on the wrong side of road in violation of state statutes. Deputy located male as driver in previous contact in same location. Male agreed to move the trailer by 11:30 a.m. or risk citation and further contact with Commercial Vehicle Enforcement officer. Deputy drove by at 11:23 a.m. and confirmed that the trailer was moved to the right side of street.
On Dec. 6, deputy responded to 9000 block of Pioneer Trail for a medical call. Deputies provided medical care to adult male. North Memorial Medical paramedics transported him to North Memorial Medical Center.
Hanover
On Dec. 1, deputy responded to the intersection of 109th Avenue and Crow Hassan Park Road for an animal complaint. Deputy was asked for a killed deer tag. Deputy met with caller and a killed deer permit was issued.
On Dec. 2, deputy responded to the intersection of 109th Avenue North and Jonquil Lane North for a single vehicle crash involving a hit deer. Injured deer was located and dispatched. Damage was documented and state accident report was completed. Deputy completed discharged firearm and road kill permit.
On Dec. 4, deputies responded to 30000 block of 107th Avenue for a civil service. Deputies responded to a welfare check that became a civil serve/enforcement. Homeowner had domestic restraining order on mother. Mother was transported via EMS to hospital on a hold.
Rockford
On November 30, deputy responded to 8000 block of Highway 55 for a domestic dispute between husband and wife. Deputy mediated disagreement and cleared with no action taken.
On Dec. 3, deputy responded to 9000 block of County Road 50 for a domestic report. Deputies contacted male outside apartment. Deputies gathered his information about this incident. Deputies provided male with a case number and information about how to get an order for protection.
On Dec. 4, deputies responded to 8000 block of Highway 55 for report of a BB gun injury. Deputies found an adult male with a BB lodged in his right knee. Deputies moved the BB gun to a safe location. EMS transported the male to the Buffalo emergency room. Photos were taken.
