Corcoran
On Sept. 22, deputy responded to the area of County Road 30 and Ridge Drive to assist Corcoran Police with a personal injury accident. Deputy arrived on scene and assisted with traffic control.
On Sept. 22, deputy responded to an address in the 7800 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police with a welfare check. Corcoran PD discovered the male had a warrant for his arrest. Male was arrested and transported to the jail.
Greenfield
On Sept. 21, deputies responded to an address in the 7800 block of Pioneer Trail for a suspicious person. Deputies were dispatched to the noted location for a suspicious person walking up and down the street for the past hour. Upon arrival, officers checked the area and were unable to locate the person.
On Sept. 22, deputy responded to an address in the 5700 block of Rebecca Park Trail to assist Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office with attempting to locate a suspect wanted in a theft. Deputy made contact with the homeowner and confirmed the suspect moved out in January. Deputy called requesting agency and relayed information obtained. Deputy conducted an in-house records check for information on the suspect; including phone number and address.
On Sept. 23, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 10 and Greenfield Road for a road hazard that consisted of baseball size rocks covering the road. Deputy arrived and blocked the road and helped direct traffic. Deputy watched as a local business owner helped remove the stones from the roadway with a skidsteer.
On Sept. 26, deputy responded to the intersection of Town Hall Drive and Rebecca Park Trail for a single car accident injury. Once on scene, it was seen that a single female was in a vehicle accident. Female was assessed by Fire and EMS. Female was transported to North Memorial via EMS. Blood Draw warrant was submitted and signed by on call judge. Female refused to submit to blood and urine tests.
On Sept. 26, deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and Vernon for a report of a canoe in the roadway. Unable to locate canoe.
Rockford
On Sept. 20, deputy responded to a business in the 8000 block of County Road 50 for a report of suspicious activity. Deputy responded to check on a slumper in the parking lot. Deputy arrived and woke the adult male up, he was sleeping due to fatigue. Advised to leave the area.
On Sept. 24, deputies responded to the intersection of 141st Street and Hillcrest Avenue to assist Rogers Police search for an individual that fled from a stolen commercial vehicle. Deputies assisted taking party into custody. Deputies assisted K9 with checking area for missing clothing articles.
Rogers
On Sept. 23, deputies responded to an address in the 14000 block of Northdale Boulevard to assist Rogers Police on an alarm call - inside motion. Deputy arrived and made contact with a male in the parking lot. Male identified as a real estate agent who was showing the property and entered the wrong code.
