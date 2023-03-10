Corcoran

- On Feb. 28, deputy responded to an address on the 9100 block of County Road 101 to assist Corcoran Police with a suspicious vehicle call at a church parking lot. Deputy cleared after Corcoran PD identified driver of vehicle.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments