Corcoran
- On Feb. 28, deputy responded to an address on the 9100 block of County Road 101 to assist Corcoran Police with a suspicious vehicle call at a church parking lot. Deputy cleared after Corcoran PD identified driver of vehicle.
Corcoran
- On March 1, deputy responded to an address on the 6600 block of County Road 19 to assist Corcoran Police with getting chickens off of County Road 19. Owner of chickens located and he took care of the chickens.
- On March 3, deputy responded to an address on the 6300 block of Larkspur Lane to assist Corcoran Police with a residential alarm. Deputy canceled once on scene per dispatch.
- On March 4, deputies responded to an address on the 7800 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police on a suspicious vehicle. Vehicle was unoccupied.
Greenfield
- On Feb. 27, deputy responded to an address on the 8600 block of Greenfield Road for a theft. Dispatched a phone call for a report on an unauthorized charge to a personal credit card. Charges were reversed and no loss was incurred.
- On March 2, deputy responded to an address on the 6900 block of Nyle Court for an animal complaint. Deputy received information of a lost dog. Dog was located by owner.
- On March 2, volunteer Special Deputies responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and Commerce to assist Wright County Sheriff’s Office at a traffic stop. Deputies provided emergency lighting at the scene. WCSO Deputy advised the deputies that the driver did not have a valid license. WCSO Deputy instructed driver to park in the Greenfield Homes parking lot to wait for licensed drivers to move the vehicle.
- On March 3, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 50 and County Road 92 for a report of a two vehicle accident. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles had moderate damage but were drivable.
- On March 4, deputy responded to a business on the 6900 block of 69th Lane for an alarm. All doors were secure, nothing else seen.
Hanover
- On March 1, deputy responded to an address on the 29600 block of 109th Avenue for a theft. Victim stated her credit card was used for online purchases. Amount of $483.91 was charged to her card. Credit card is closed and dispute was started for reimbursement.
- On March 2, deputy responded to an address on the 11500 block of Crow Hassan Park Road for a horse on the road. Deputy attempted to locate owner. Deputy made contact with neighbor and received a phone number for the owner. Owner didn’t answered Deputy phone calls. Deputy guided horse back to property.
Rockford
- On Feb. 28, deputy responded to an address on the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a property accident involving two vehicles, one being unoccupied.
- On March 1, deputy responded to a business on the 6900 block of 69th Lane for an alarm. Deputy checked all doors of the building and all were secure. Deputy didn’t see or heard movements inside the building.
