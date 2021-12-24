Greenfield
On Dec. 6, deputy responded to an address in the 5200 block of Salem Lane for a report of possible attempted fraud via the sale of an item on Craigslist. No report of financial loss.
On Dec. 7, deputy responded to an address in the 6200 block of Town Hall Drive for a fire. Deputy self-dispatched to a report of a fire burning on a parcel of land. Reporting party was concerned that the burn might contain items that shouldn’t be burned. Deputy arrived on scene and spoke with owner of Nature’s Touch landscaping. He was conducting a controlled burn, with a permit, of brush accumulated through their business. Deputy advised reporting party that the burn was legal and only brush from what deputy could observe.
On Dec. 10, deputy responded to an address in the 7500 block of Pioneer Trail for a report of suspicious activity (vehicle). Deputy made contact with reported suspicious party. Cleared without incident.
On Dec. 11, deputy responded to an address in the 6000 block of 84th Lane for an animal complaint. Deputy was dispatched a phone call regarding a past action dog bite at the noted location. Victim was examined at urgent care for the wounds. Dog was placed on home quarantine for 10 days.
Rockford
On Dec. 9, deputies responded to a business in the 8000 block of County Road 50 for a suspicious activity report. It was reported that a male approached a female sitting in her vehicle and asked if he could sit in her vehicle and wanted money. The male came from a silver Chevy Equinox that was occupied by two other males. The female left the Kwik Trip and was followed to her house by the males. The female returned to the Kwik Trip for safety and called 911. Deputies were unable to locate the Equinox and escorted the female home.
On Dec. 12, deputy responded to an address in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a neighbor dispute. Both neighbors advised.
