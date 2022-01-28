Corcoran
- On Jan. 10, deputy responded to an address in the 7800 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police locate an unwanted adult male. Male not located.
- On Jan. 14, deputy responded to an address in the 22000 block of Homestead Trail to assist Corcoran Police with a suspicious vehicle. Vehicle gone on arrival.
- On Jan. 22, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 19 and County Road 30 to assist Corcoran Police with an accident. Deputy was traveling westbound on County Road 30 when dispatch aired a rollover accident in the direction deputy was headed. Deputy spotted vehicle east of noted location and checked for injuries. Single vehicle rollover, no injuries, no witnesses.
- On Jan. 22, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 10 and County Road 19 to assist Corcoran Police with a vehicle in a ditch. Deputy located vehicle on County Road 10 at the curve, both occupants were not injured, vehicle valid and clear. Driver was working on private tow, vehicle was functional with heat.
Greenfield
- On Jan. 17, deputies responded to the intersection of Lake Sarah Drive South and Lake Sarah Road for a report of a vehicle stuck in the ditch. Deputies made contact with adult male driver and checked his welfare.
Hanover
- On Jan. 12, deputy responded to an address in the 11600 block of Crow Hassan Park Road for an animal complaint. Deputy was dispatched to a lost steer. Info was received. BOLO was passed on to Three Rivers PD, Rogers PD and Corcoran PD. Area was searched. Nothing found.
- On Jan. 16, deputy responded to the intersection of Crow Hassan Park Road and Whitetail Drive North for a car vs. deer accident. Reporting party advised they had already left the area. Deputy checked the area but was unable to locate any injured deer.
Rockford
- On Jan. 13, deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and County Road 50 for a possible personal injury accident. Driver of vehicle #1 was traveling east on Hwy. 55 and had entered the intersection at County Road 50 on a red light. Driver of vehicle #2 was traveling south on County Roadd 50 crossing Hwy 55 and was struck by vehicle #1. Driver of vehicle #2 refused medical and driver of vehicle #1 was transported to the hospital.
- On Jan. 16, deputies responded to an address in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a report of a vehicle revving their engine for an extended period of time. Deputies checked area, unable to locate anything out of the ordinary. Deputies contacted reporting party via phone, stated vehicle left prior to deputies’ arrival.
Rogers
- On Jan. 21, deputies responded to the intersection of Interstate 94 and County Road 81 for an accident. Deputy was dispatched to a squad-involved accident involving a Rogers police squad. Minor damage on both vehicles. Vehicles were operable and able to leave the scene.
