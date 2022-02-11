Corcoran
- Feb. 2 - Deputy responded to the Rockford School Park Field for a squad involved accident. Single vehicle accident. No injuries.
- Deputy responded to an address in the 7800 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police with unwanted parties at an address. Deputies stood by while Corcoran PD made contact with the unwanted parties.
- Feb. 3 - Deputy responded to a business in the 20000 block of Larkin Road to assist Corcoran Police with a suspicious activity call. Officers arrived and found an open garage door with a vehicle backed in. Officers made contact with a male sleeping in the back of the van and removed him at gun point. Officers identified the male and sent him home.
Dayton
- Feb. 5 - Deputy responded to an address in the 30 block of Edgemore Drive to attempt a warrant pick-up. Deputy tried to locate party. Contact was made with homeowners who advised party no longer lives there.
- Feb. 6 - Deputy responded to the intersection of Pineview Lane and 129th for a vehicle in the ditch. Vehicle had slid off the roadway in the roundabout. Vehicle had help on scene working on pulling the vehicle out. Vehicle was pulled out and cleared the scene.
- Deputy responded to Interstate 94 for a vehicle fire. Deputy was originally dispatched to a crash with vehicle on fire. Deputy arrived and found it was just a stalled vehicle that was on fire. Small fire in the front passenger wheel well. Fire was put out by deputy, and Dayton Fire came and checked to make sure it was completely out.
Greenfield
- Feb. 4 - Deputy responded to an address in the 6700 block of Basswood Lane for a property damage accident. Deputy took report and photos of the vehicle.
- Feb. 6 - Deputies responded to the intersection of Indian Trail and Vernon Street for a report of a vehicle stuck in the ditch. Deputies located driver who had gotten stuck in the snow on the side of the road. Deputies had tow dispatched to the area to assist and remove the vehicle from the ditch. Driver was pulled out without injuries.
Rockford
- Feb. 3 - Deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and County Road 50 to check on a vehicle in the ditch. Vehicle was gone from the area by the time deputy arrived.
- Feb. 4 - Deputy responded to a business in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a property damage accident. Deputy took report and photos of the vehicle.
Rogers
- Feb. 1 - Deputy responded to the intersection of 109th Avenue North and Bechtold Road for a safety check. Deputy located debris in the roadway while traveling westbound on 109th Ave. Deputy moved what appeared to be a rear trim panel from a SUV (with brake light) off the roadway.
