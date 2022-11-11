Corcoran
- On Oct. 27, deputy responded to a business in the 20000 block of 75th Ave. to assist Corcoran Police with a suspicious call. Deputy observed a vehicle fitting description traveling on County Road 50. Deputy attempted to catch up to it but it fled.
Greenfield
- On Oct. 24, deputy responded to an address in the 5900 block of Rebecca Park Trail for an alarm. House secured. No keys responded.
- On Oct. 26, deputy responded to an address in the 8100 block of Vernon Street for a report of a vehicle driving through a property. Deputy spoke to registered owner, who stated she would talk to her son who was driving her vehicle.
- On Oct. 26, deputy responded to the intersection of Rebecca Park Trail and Pioneer for an animal complaint. Deputy responded to a hit deer call located at Highway 50 and Pioneer Trail. No injuries to driver, car was still in operable condition. No deer was located on scene.
- On Oct. 27, deputy responded to the intersection of Vernon Street and Cavanaugh for an animal complaint. Deputy responded to a car versus deer incident. No injuries to the juvenile male driver, refused medical. Stated deer ran out of the corn field and he hit it, deer was deceased. Mother was on scene and allowed to drive the vehicle home.
- On Oct. 28, deputy responded to an address in the 8400 block of Greenfield Road for a residential alarm for a garage door. Deputy spoke with homeowner via phone and he stated that he thought his son may have set the alarm off when leaving for school. Deputy checked garage doors, and all was secure.
- On Oct. 29, deputy responded to an address in the 7600 block of Quail Ridge Trail for a report of fraudulent activity on a person’s Walmart account. Reporting party lives in Anoka County. Deputy spoke with caller and they stated that packages fraudulently purchased with his Walmart account were being delivered to an address in Greenfield. Caller did not believe people associated with address used his account, he just wanted them to know packages may show up and people may trespass on their property to retrieve them. Deputy spoke with homeowners at address given to deputy by the caller and they stated that they would notify deputy if any packages showed up. After speaking with homeowners, deputy does not believe they have anything to do with the fraudulent activity.
Rockford
- On Oct. 24, deputies responded to an address in the 9000 block of County Road 50 for a safety check. Deputies dispatched to observed smoke. Area checked. Nothing found.
- On Oct. 27, deputy responded to an address in the 8000 block of Hwy. 55 for a theft report. Reporting party reported a theft of $31,300 from a bank account of theirs. Report taken for further investigation for the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office investigations unit.
- On Oct. 28, deputy responded to the intersection of Woodland Trail and Rebecca Park Trail for a report of a property damage accident. Two vehicles involved and both sustained damages. Neither party reported that they needed medical attention while on scene.
Rogers
- On Oct. 28, deputies responded to an address in the 21500 block of Diamond Lake Road to assist Rogers Police with a possible robbery. Deputies assisted with perimeter and K-9 support. No K-9 deployment conducted. Suspect was not located.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.