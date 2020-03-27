Corcoran
On March 17, deputy responded to 7000 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police with a 911 hang up call. Deputy provided scene security and helped to separate parties. Deputy assisted in arrest of adult male for domestic assault,
On March 21, deputy responded to 7000 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police with a domestic. Deputies provided extra officer presence while an adult male was taken into custody. Deputies placed male into back seat of their squad car. Deputies helped identify all parties who were involved inside the trailer house. Deputies transported the male to the Hennepin County Jail.
Greenfield
On March 19, deputy responded to 6500 block of Sioux Trail for a medical. Patient was transported via EMS.
On March 20, deputy responded to the intersection of Sterling Drive and Kola for an abandoned vehicle report. Deputy spoke with neighbors who said the vehicle was parked on the road for 4-5 days. No registered owner information. The vehicle reasonably appeared to have been abandoned per Greenfield city ordinance. Vehicle impounded with Burda’s Towing. No other action was taken.
Rockford
On March 19, deputy responded to 8000 block of Highway 55 for a medical. Paramedics were on scene when deputy arrived. One adult male was transported to hospital in Buffalo.
On March 22, deputy responded to an address in the 8100 block of River Street for a warrant pick up attempt. Deputies attempted to locate a man with a Hennepin County felony theft warrant. Deputies contacted family members who said he doesn’t live there. House was not searched.
Rogers
On March 18, deputy responded to a business in the 21300 block of John Milless Drive to assist Rogers Police with a verbal domestic in a parking lot. Deputy assisted with separating the parties. Deputy cleared once the parties had calmed down.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.