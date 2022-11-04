- On Oct. 21, deputy responded to an address in the 19300 block of Bridle Path to assist Corcoran Police with a suspicious activity call. Deputy patrolled the area, looking for three suspects, last seen in a stolen vehicle, a firearm was also displayed. While searching the neighborhood, another call involving the same vehicle and occupants was reported a couple blocks north of the noted address. As deputy moved north in the neighborhood to search for the vehicle, Medina PD received a report of a vehicle that was just taken at a residence in their city. Deputy checked the area and cleared after hearing the vehicles were spotted near Bass Lake Road and I-494.
Dayton
- On Oct. 21, Volunteer Special Deputies responded to an address in the 13800 block of Xanthus Lane to assist Dayton Police with transporting one adult male to the Hennepin County PSF.
Greenfield
- On Oct. 17, deputy responded to an address in the 6600 block of Sioux Trail for a suspicious vehicle in a resident’s driveway. Vehicle belonged to contractor checking the meters. Deputy advised caller/homeowner via phone.
- On Oct. 18, deputies responded to the intersection of Vernon Street and 82nd Avenue for an animal complaint. Deputies made contact with farmer and all cows were accounted for. Deputies searched area with farmer and did not locate any loose cows.
- On Oct. 19, deputy responded to an address in the 7300 block of Kurt Street for a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Kurt Street and County Road 50. Deputy located the vehicle parked. Next to it was a road crew worker who said it was her car.
- On Oct. 19, deputy responded to the intersection of Rebecca Park Trail and Kurt Street for a report of a property damage crash. Deputy arrived on scene and made sure no parties were injured, and confirmed that insurance/information exchange had taken place.
- On Oct. 20, deputy responded to an address in the 6200 block of Lake Sarah Heights Drive for a report of rocks in the road. Deputy saw rock on the roadway but not blocking the road. Identified a nearby homeowner who was working on moving the rocks and the homeowner stated they will be out of the roadway within the hour. Deputy advised homeowner to not block the road.
- On Oct. 22, deputy responded to a business in the 7900 block of Highway 55 for an accident. A pickup truck in a parking stall backed into a vehicle driving through the lot. Pickup truck had no damage, the other vehicle had damage to the front-passenger door from the truck’s hitch. No injuries were reported.
- On Oct. 22, deputy responded to the intersection of Woodland Trail and Vernon for an animal complaint. A hit deer that was alive and still in the middle of the roadway. Deputy arrived and moved deer from the roadway to the ditch. Issued a car kill deer permit to a Greenfield resident who picked up the deer.
Hanover
- On Oct. 23, deputy responded to a business in the 29900 block of 109th Avenue for a traffic stop. Deputy observed a vehicle traveling west at a high rate of speed. The driver stated she knew the speed limit dropped but did not know what the speed limit was. Deputy issued and explained a citation for speed.
Rockford
- On Oct. 21, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 10 and Lemcrow for a property damage accident involving to two vehicles. Deputy took report.
- On Oct. 22, deputy responded to a business in the 8000 block of County Road 50 for a fraud report. Information of an individual potentially using a stolen credit card at their business. Deputy gathered information/evidence. Employee believes the card used is stolen as a Wright County Deputy requested this footage of this individual for the case. Detective is investigating.
