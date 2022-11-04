Corcoran

- On Oct. 21, deputy responded to an address in the 19300 block of Bridle Path to assist Corcoran Police with a suspicious activity call. Deputy patrolled the area, looking for three suspects, last seen in a stolen vehicle, a firearm was also displayed. While searching the neighborhood, another call involving the same vehicle and occupants was reported a couple blocks north of the noted address. As deputy moved north in the neighborhood to search for the vehicle, Medina PD received a report of a vehicle that was just taken at a residence in their city. Deputy checked the area and cleared after hearing the vehicles were spotted near Bass Lake Road and I-494.

