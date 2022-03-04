Corcoran
Wednesday, Feb. 16
- Volunteer deputies responded to an address in the 23400 block of County Road 50 for a fire. While driving near County Road 50 and County Road 19, volunteer Special Deputies observed a large fire burning in a field. SDs believed that it was just a large bonfire, but asked dispatch to start Corcoran Police. Due to the location of the fire, SDs were not able to get the vehicle close enough to determine if it was just a bonfire, so they started to approach on foot. Corcoran PD arrived, and SDs remained with the officer while he spoke with the landowner to determine what was going on.
Thursday, Feb. 17
- Volunteer deputies responded to the intersection of Highway 116 and Highway 30 to assist a motorist. Volunteer Special Deputies encountered a stalled vehicle and the motorists returned to the scene during incident. Vehicle wouldn’t start so SDs allowed driver to use a jumpstart battery kit. Vehicle wouldn’t run without battery attached so SDs assisted by pushing out of traffic. Driver left scene with their ride stating they would get a tow next day.
Greenfield
Friday, Feb. 18
- Deputy responded to the intersection of Rebecca Park Trail and Sterling for a downed light pole blocking the roadway. Deputy was able to move light pole off roadway, Public Works was notified. Pole sheared from the wind, pole and light will need replacement.
Sunday, Feb. 20
-Deputy responded to an address in the 6800 block of Nyle Court for a report of the smell of gas in basement of residence. Home propane tank was found to be empty, only gas appliance was furnace. Gas line to furnace was shut until tank is re-filled. Homeowner advised to refill tank and have furnace checked.
Friday, Feb. 25
- Deputies responded to an address in the 10200 block of Pioneer Trail for a report of a car in the ditch. Deputies located vehicle facing southbound on the East side of Pioneer Trail. Deputies spoke with the driver who stated he was uninjured and had a private tow enroute.
- Deputies responded to a business in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a report of forgery/fraud. Deputy was dispatched to business for a customer attempting to buy alcohol with a fake MN Driver’s License. Store employee was taught how to spot a fake ID and told the customer it was a fake Driver’s License and the customer left the store leaving the Driver’s License behind. The employee gave deputy a full description of the customer, description of the vehicle he was driving including the license plate, showed deputy the video footage of the interaction and gave deputy the fake Minnesota Driver’s License. Fake Driver’s License matches information (name and address) matches the real Driver’s License of the suspect and the vehicle registers to the same party.
Sunday, Feb. 27
- Deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and Vernon Street for a driving complaint. Reporting party followed vehicle until deputy and Plymouth PD were able to locate. Driver stopped due to reporting party willing to sign for suspect driving conduct. Driver issued/explained citation for driving without a valid license and passing in a no passing zone.
- Deputies responded to an address in the 5900 block of Harff Road for a suspicious activity of a vehicle parked overnight on roadway. Vehicle registers to a business in the City of Plymouth. Vehicle was able to be unlocked due to a key fob being nearby. Deputies located personal information in vehicle and contacted driver/owner.
- Deputy responded to an address in the 7600 block of Erick Street for a gas odor report. Fire Department arrived on scene and determined the odor not to be threatening/concerning. Gas agency started to check for leak.
Hanover
Saturday, Feb. 26
- Deputy responded to the intersection of Jonquil Lane and 109th Avenue North for an animal complaint. Deputy was dispatched to a hit deer laying injured on side of roadway near the intersection of Rosedale Avenue and County Road 19 (109th Avenue). Deputy arrived and checked the area and two blocks in all directions, including Wright County side. No deer was found on side of roadway or in any ditches.
Rockford
Wednesday, Feb. 23
- Deputy responded to an address in the 8000 block of County Road 50 for a forgery call. Deputy arrived on scene with Wright County and located the woman trying to pass the bill. Verification was done on the bill. Only way bill was not passing inspection was due to a security scanner.
