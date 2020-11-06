Corcoran
On Oct. 30, deputies responded to 20000 block of County Road 10 to assist Corcoran Police with a fight at the Stanchion Bar. Deputies provided an extra officer presence while those that were involved were identified.
Greenfield
On Oct. 26, deputy responded to 7000 block of Pioneer Trail for a medical call. Ambulance transported patient to Methodist Hospital.
On Oct. 27, deputy responded to 5000 block of 104th Avenue for a medical call. Corcoran Police, ambulance and fire department responded as well. Patient was declared deceased. Detective and Crime Scene Investigator responded to the scene. Deputies cleared after Medical Examiner took possession of body. A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Investigator is investigating.
On Oct. 27, deputy responded to a business in the 6200 block of Town Hall Drive for a burglary. Cleared without further action. A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Investigator is investigating.
On Nov. 1, deputy responded to a business in the 7000 block of Highway 55 for report of an abandoned vehicle. Hardware store employee stated motor home had been there since Oct. 31. Motorhome was locked and appeared unoccupied with no sign of activity inside. Deputy left phone message with property owner and advised hardware store employee.
Hanover
On Oct. 27, deputy responded to 30000 block of 107th Avenue for a reported burglary. Suspect entered the house and assaulted two occupants. Suspect fled the scene prior to deputy’s arrival. Detective and Crime Scene Investigator responded to the scene. Report sent to county attorney for possible charging.
On Oct. 28, deputy responded to 10000 block of Settlers Lane for a medical call. Adult male was transported by EMS.
On Nov. 1, deputy responded to 10000 block of Settlers Lane for a medical call. An elderly female was transferred to hospital in Buffalo via North Ambulance.
Rockford
On Oct. 26, deputy responded to 8000 block of Highway 55 for a medical call. Patient was transported by ambulance to Buffalo Hospital.
Rogers
On Oct. 27, deputies responded to 13000 block of Commerce Boulevard for a warrant attempt. Deputies attempted to locate an adult male with a Minnesota Department of Corrections felony warrant for domestic assault. Deputies did not locate subject of warrant.
On Oct. 27, deputies responded to 21000 block of Goldenrod Circle to assist Rogers Police with a possible burglary. Deputy cleared after house was secure.
On Oct. 31, deputies responded to 13000 block of Commerce Boulevard to assist Rogers Police with a domestic dispute. Deputies assisted with perimeter security. Deputy requested assistance from sergeant to locate the suspect vehicle in Minneapolis. Sergeant assisted in locating the vehicle and impounding it for Rogers Police. Violent Offender Task Force Deputies assisted in locating the suspect for Rogers Police.
