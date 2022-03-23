Dayton
Thursday, March 17
-Volunteer Special Deputies responded to a business in the 18000 block of Territorial Road to assist Dayton Police with a fire. SDs provided traffic control. Fire was put out and SDs cleared without incident per Dayton Police.
Saturday, March 19
-Deputies responded to the intersection of County Road 81 and Troy to assist Dayton Police with a possible commercial vehicle incident. Dayton was able to contact a State Patrol CVI due to it being a post-crash and a bus.
Sunday, March 20
-Deputies responded to an address in the 12800 block of 137th Avenue to assist Dayton Police with a burglary call. Deputies assisted with setting an outer perimeter and clearing of inside the residence. No contact was made with suspected intruder, reporting party on scene and notified.
Greenfield
Monday, March 14
- Deputies responded to an address in the 7600 block of Fox Creek Court for an alarm. Deputy responded to a CO2 alarm at a residence. Fire arrived and checked CO2 levels.
Tuesday, March 15
- Deputies responded to a business in the 6900 block of 69th Lane for an alarm. K9 was deployed on lead and the business was found to be secured.
Wednesday, March 16
- Deputies responded to the intersection of Salem Lane and Fern Lane for a theft. Deputy responded to a report of power lines down and mailboxes damaged along Strehler Road. Deputy located approximately 1000ft of telephone cable laying along the road. An unknown party stole wiring. Rogers Police had similar incidents recently.
Sunday, March 20
- Deputy responded to an address in the 5000 block of Woodland Trail for a property damage accident. Deputy took information from both parties and provided each party with a printout of information. A barrel was in the roadway on Woodland Trail. The vehicle was unable to maneuver around the barrel, causing the vehicle to hit the barrel in the roadway.
Hanover
Wednesday, March 16
- Deputy responded to the intersection of 109th Avenue and Crow Hassan Park for a hit deer report. Animal was severely injured upon arrival. Deputy used squad rifle to dispatch the animal.
Rockford
Saturday, March 19
- Deputies responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and County Road 50 for a report of a moving train knocking down railroad crossing arms. Witness stated that something on the train knocked the crossing arm down on the Rebecca Park Crossing. Nothing blocking the roadway. Deputy contacted CP Railway and they were aware and working on fixing the problem. CP stated no trains would run until the safety arms were fixed. No damage or injury reported by witnesses at the RR Crossing. Deputy cleared the call without incident.
