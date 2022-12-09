Corcoran

- On Nov. 22, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 50 and Rolling Hills Road for a traffic stop for expired registration on a vehicle involved in a traffic complaint. Deputy identified the driver with a state records check and completed field sobriety test. Deputy determined the driver was not impaired and gave the driver a ride to his wife.

