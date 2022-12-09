- On Nov. 22, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 50 and Rolling Hills Road for a traffic stop for expired registration on a vehicle involved in a traffic complaint. Deputy identified the driver with a state records check and completed field sobriety test. Deputy determined the driver was not impaired and gave the driver a ride to his wife.
Greenfield
- On Nov. 23, deputy responded to the intersection of Woodland Trail and Whisper Creek for a property damage vehicle accident involving a deer. Vehicle was towed by a private tow company.
- On Nov. 24, deputy responded to an address in the 8500 block of Pioneer Trail for an animal complaint. Deputy dispatched to a dog on the road in Greenfield. Reporting party believed the dog lives at address. RP stated a friend told her about the dog and believed the dog is being neglected. RP requested deputy accompany her to the door to ask the resident if assistance was needed. No answer at door. RP was informed she cannot take the dog without permission.
- On Nov. 24, deputy responded to an address in the 7200 block of Woodland Trail for an alarm. Cleared by dispatch when code was properly inputted.
- On Nov. 24, deputy responded to an address in the 6400 block of Sunset Trail for an alarm. Cleared by dispatch when code was properly inputted.
- On Nov. 25, deputies responded to an address in the 6500 block of Highway 55 for a safety check. Deputies was dispatched to items in the roadway. Items were gone on deputies’ arrival.
- On Nov. 25, deputy responded to an address in the 6500 block of Sunset Trail for a missing person call. Deputy received information about a missing person and a stolen vehicle. A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Detective is investigating.
- On Nov. 25, deputies responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and Dogwood for an animal complaint. Deputies found and moved hit swan in the middle of the road to shoulder.
- On Nov. 25, deputies responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and Lake Sarah Heights Drive for a traffic stop. Deputies observed white Kia Stringer going eastbound of Hwy. 55 and locked vehicle speed going on 70 mph on 55 mph using radar. Deputies initiated a traffic stop and talked to the driver and the owner of the vehicle (passenger). Driver admitted he was speeding and going over the posted speed limit. Deputies issued a citation.
Hanover
- On Nov. 26, deputies responded to the intersection of County Road 19 and 109th Avenue for an accident. Deputies dispatched to an accident with injuries located at the intersection. Deputies arrived on scene and obtained information, assisted EMS and provided scene safety. Deputies cleared after victims transported to nearby hospitals.
