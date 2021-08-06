Corcoran
On July 27, deputy responded to the 7800 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police with a warrant arrest. Deputies and Corcoran PD located an adult female with an active Wright County felony warrant. She was transferred to custody of Wright County Sheriff’s Office for booking.
On July 28, deputy responded to the 6600 block of Bridle Path to assist Corcoran Police with a suspicious vehicle in a neighborhood. Deputy located the vehicle, which was unoccupied. Deputy and officer found and identified the driver. Driver was soliciting pest control clients in the neighborhood. Reporting party was notified.
On July 31, deputy responded to the 7800 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police with report of a loud party and fireworks. Deputy provided additional officer presence during contact with people at party. Subjects were cooperative and quieted down. Deputy cleared without incident.
Greenfield
On July 26, deputies responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and Dogwood Street for a multi vehicle personal injury accident. North Memorial Paramedics evaluated a driver and determined they did not need to be transported. Property accident information exchange forms were completed and provided to both drivers. Burda’s towed one vehicle due to disabling front end damage. Parent picked up driver and passenger. Deputies cleared after information was exchanged and vehicle was towed. Pictures of the vehicles involved in the accident were uploaded.
On July 29, deputy responded to the 9000 block of Rebecca Park Trail for a report of a suspicious red vehicle parked in a driveway. Deputy spoke with the reporting party, who stated the vehicle left. Deputy cleared with no law enforcement action taken.
On July 29, deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and 69th Avenue for a report of debris in the roadway. Deputy removed the debris.
On July 30, deputies responded to the 5200 block of Yvette Street for a welfare check requested by a social worker. Adult male subject and residence appeared to be okay. Male responded that he was okay. Social worker was advised. Deputies cleared.
On July 31, deputy responded to the intersection of 84th Avenue and Woodland for a fireworks complaint. Deputy arrived on scene to see 10 - 15 males in the driveway with shotguns lying in the grass. Deputy advised them that the noise was raising complaints in the area. Parties admitted to shooting targets on the ground. Homeowner refused to identify himself. Deputy cleared after advising them again to shut it down for the night.
On July 31, deputy responded to the intersection of 84th Avenue and Woodland for a fireworks complaint. Deputy arrived on scene and did not see or hear any more loud noises in the area. Reporting party was contacted and advised to call if noise continues.
On Aug. 1, deputy responded to the 6600 block of Lake Sarah Drive West for a medical call. Patient was transported to Waconia Hospital.
On Aug. 1, deputy responded to a business in the 6900 block of 69th Lane for an animal complaint. Deputy/K9 were dispatched for a dog altercation at the business. Deputy took report. Parties involved wanted no action taken.
Rockford
On July 29, deputy responded to a business in the 8000 block of County Road 50 to take a report of a theft. Deputy took the reporting party’s statement. Reporting party observed people leaving without paying for all their merchandise. A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Investigator is investigating.
On July 31, deputy responded to the 8000 block of Highway 55 to take a report of property damage. Information was received from the reporting party/registered owner of the vehicle. Pictures were taken and uploaded. Reporting party was given deputy info and case number. A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Investigator is investigating.
On July 31, deputy responded to Rockford High School for a noise complaint. Deputy found one vehicle with its lights on in the parking lot. Driver stated that all the vehicles with the people in them had left. Clear.
Rogers
On July 28, deputy responded to a business in the 21000 block of Diamond Lake Road to assist State Patrol on a driving complaint. Male driver took standard field sobriety tests and passed. He was released at the scene.
On July 30, deputies responded to the intersection of 147th Avenue and Main to assist Rogers Police on a rollover accident. Deputies blocked traffic.
On July 30, deputy responded to the intersection of Interstate 94 and Brockton to assist Rogers Police on a personal injury accident. Deputy assisted with traffic control on the highway. Deputy also assisted with lane closure during the incident and afterwards for Minnesota Department of Transportation to fix jersey barriers. While deputy was on scene, a property damage accident occurred. State Patrol was notified.
