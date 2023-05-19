Dayton

- On May 13, deputy responded to an address on the 17200 block of 138th Ave. to assist Dayton Police with attempting to locate a missing juvenile female. Deputy assisted searching the surrounding area for the missing juvenile female. Deputy cleared when advised by Dayton Police that the missing juvenile female was located.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments