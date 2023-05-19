- On May 13, deputy responded to an address on the 17200 block of 138th Ave. to assist Dayton Police with attempting to locate a missing juvenile female. Deputy assisted searching the surrounding area for the missing juvenile female. Deputy cleared when advised by Dayton Police that the missing juvenile female was located.
Greenfield
- On May 9, deputy responded to an address on the 10000 block of Holloway Farms Road for a possible identity theft. Victim had received information on a property tax refund that she did not put in for. Victim called Minnesota Department of Revenue and they told her to make a report with her local police agency. Deputy received report.
- On May 9, deputy responded to an address on the 7400 block of Rebecca Park Trail for to a suspicious vehicle. Deputy arrived on scene and located vehicle. Deputy identified adult female driver by computer checks and found adult female had an outstanding warrant. Deputy arrested adult female for the warrant and contacted Wright County. Wright County arrived on scene and took custody of adult female. Deputy cleared after towing vehicle.
- On May 10, deputy was driving northbound on Woodland Trail near 84th Ave. Deputy saw a vehicle moving at a high rate of speed traveling southbound on Woodland Trail. The radar unit in the squad read 71 mph. The speed limit on that part of the road is 55 mph. Deputy pulled vehicle over on Woodland Trail near Cutoff Trail. Deputy issued a citation for speeding.
- On May 11, deputy responded to the intersection of Harff Road and Greenfield for gravel trucks driving on roads with weight limits. Spoke with Reporting party, advised they were working and there is a gravel and sand company nearby.
- On May 11, deputy responded to the intersection of Woodland Trail and Whisper Creek Trail for a horse loose, unable to locate. Called Reporting party multiple times and no response.
- On May 12, deputy responded to an address on the 9000 block of Whisper Creek Trail for a fire in front of a home under construction. Handover Fire department responded and put out small fire. House is being built and not occupied.
Hanover
- On May 11, deputy responded to an address on the 10700 block of Ginseng for two loose dogs. Reporting party stated dogs last seen going South on 19, Corcoran Police advised.
- On May 11, deputy responded to an address on the 10500 block of 108th Ave. for a suspicious activity call. Deputy took the call as info because of the time lapse.
Rockford
- On May 8, deputy responded to an address on the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a harassment phone call. Deputy called adult female and took a report for an incident that occurred 30 minutes prior. Deputy verified that adult female did not want deputy to respond. Deputy cleared after advising adult female.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.