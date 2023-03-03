Corcoran
- On Feb. 19, deputy responded to an address on the 8000 block of County Road 19. Special Deputies assisted a motorist. Driver spun out in a private driveway and was hung up with front end in a snow berm. Driver was getting assistance from a friend to get his car out.
- On Feb. 21, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 116 and County Road 30 to assist Corcoran Police with an accident with unknown injuries. Both drivers declined EMS. Deputy called towing for two vehicles with disabling damage, blocking noted intersection. Deputy provided additional lights for traffic control until both vehicles were cleared from intersection.
Dayton
- On Feb. 17, deputy responded to the intersection of Troy Lane and County Road 81. Special deputies provided emergency lighting at an accident.
- On Feb. 26, deputy responded to an address on the 14300 block of Fernbrook Lane to assist Dayton Police with a residential alarm. Officer made contact with a female resident. Stated it was a false alarm and didn’t remember how to use the alarm system.
Greenfield
- On Feb. 13, deputy responded to an address on the 6900 block of 69th Lane for an alarm.
- On Feb. 15, deputy responded to an address on the 7600 block of 69th Ave. for an alarm. Deputy found open door and searched building and met with key holder.
- On Feb. 15, deputy responded to an address on the 6300 block of 78th Lane for a complaint about a possible dead deer. Reporting person stated deer appeared ill and had wandered off into the woods.
- On Feb. 16, deputy responded to a traffic stop on Rebecca Park Trail and Greenfield Road. Adult female driver issued a citation for failure to stop at a stop sign. Her vehicle was observed proceeding through a four way stop without stopping while heading westbound on Rebecca Park Trail.
- On Feb. 17, deputy responded to an address on the 7200 block of Indian Trail for a theft. Deputy received information on credit card theft that happened at multiple locations throughout Hennepin County including Greenfield and Rockford.
- On Feb. 19, deputy responded to an address on the 6900 block of 69th Lane for an alarm. Checked the area and all appeared okay. Repeat false alarm.
- On Feb. 19, deputy responded to an address on the 6900 block of 69th Lane for an alarm. Return call on a repeat alarm that was activated due to weather.
- On Feb. 19, deputy responded to an address on the 6900 block of 69th Lane for an outdoor motion alarm. Deputy cleared after checking the area.
- On Feb. 21, deputy responded to an address on the 6700 block of Basswood Lane for an animal complaint. Reporting party had not seen her golden retriever in three hours and wanted to report the dog missing. Party posted the missing dog on the Nextdoor App. Golden Retriever, red in color with white spot on chest.
- On Feb. 21, deputy responded to an address on the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a call for customer trouble. Customer continued to return to the store after being refused service. Reporting party was going to speak with owner regarding trespass notice.
- On Feb. 22, deputy responded to an address on the 7800 block of Highway 55 for a vehicle in the ditch. Arrived and spoke with driver and contacted a tow.
- On Feb. 24, deputy responded to the intersection of Rebecca Park Trail and Queen to assist Medina Police Officer on a vehicle in ditch. Deputy waited until tow pulled the vehicle out of the ditch.
- On Feb. 25, deputy responded to the intersection of Greenfield Road and Rebecca Park Trail for a vehicle in a ditch. Deputy was called to assist with lights on a slippery part of the road. Driver stated that another vehicle attempted to pass him and then cut him off, road was slippery and he went into the ditch.
Hanover
- On Feb. 13, deputy responded to an address on the 29900 block of 109th Ave. for a complaint about a barking dog. Deputy observed a deer moving through the area while listening for the barking dog. Deputy found the dog outside the residence in question and secured the dog inside the house with no one home.
- On Feb. 15, deputy responded to an address on the 10500 block of 106th Ave. for a lost dog. Dog found before arrival.
- On Feb. 19, deputy responded to an intersection of Jonquil and 109th Ave. for an accident. Deputy spoke to driver via phone who wanted to report that she hit a deer but it ran off.
Rockford
- On Feb. 15, deputy responded to an address on the 8000 block of Highway 55 for missing property. Deputy dispatched to two missing prescribed pills and reporting party suspected brother of taking them. Spoke with mother and brother at residence, mother witnessed her son enter room momentarily to greet his sister last night and didn’t see anything taken or suspicious. Party spilled purse in her vehicle and most likely was unable to locate the two pills in the vehicle.
- On Feb. 16, deputy responded to an address on the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a property damage accident. Adult male driver hit two parked vehicles in the parking lot trying to leave. Suspect driver fled. Deputy was unable to locate the driver.
- On Feb. 17, deputy responded to an address on Cut Off Trail and County Road 50 for road debris. Deputy observed snow and ice blocking the road. The city of Rockford was notified via phone to clear the road.
- On Feb. 21, deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and County Road 50 for a property damage accident involving two vehicles. Deputy advised drivers to pull into the Kwik Trip parking lot. Deputy met with both drivers at the Kwik Trip, gathered information, took pictures of the vehicles, and gave both drivers a copy of the HCSO Exchange Form.
- On Feb. 21, deputy responded to a business on the 8000 block of County Road 50 for a damage to property at Kwik Trip. Deputy spoke with Reporting party by phone, party stated her vehicles rear window had broken while at the Kwik Trip. Party discovered that the window was broken due to a mechanical problem with vehicle.
Rogers
- On Feb. 26, deputy responded to an address on the 22300 block of Circle Lane for a warrant arrest. Deputies met with homeowner, and called the subject upstairs. Adult male was placed in handcuffs and taken into custody without incident. Adult male was transported to the Sherburne County Jail and booked for the warrant.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.