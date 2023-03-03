Corcoran

- On Feb. 19, deputy responded to an address on the 8000 block of County Road 19. Special Deputies assisted a motorist. Driver spun out in a private driveway and was hung up with front end in a snow berm. Driver was getting assistance from a friend to get his car out.

