Corcoran
On Dec. 30, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 30 and County Road 116 for a property damage accident. No injuries from the accident. Deputy took report and cleared. No other action was taken.
On Dec. 30, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 30 and County Road 19 to assist Corcoran Police with a vehicle in a ditch. Deputy assisted with traffic control. No injuries and no damage to public or private property. Burda’s Towing pulled the vehicle out of the ditch. No other action was taken.
On Dec. 30, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 50 and County Road 19 to assist Corcoran Police with a vehicle in a ditch. Deputy blocked road for Burda’s Towing. Deputy cleared after vehicle was removed from ditch. No other action was taken.
On Dec. 31, deputy responded to County Road 30 to assist Corcoran Police with a property damage accident. Vehicle rolled onto its side and trapped the occupants. All occupants were able to get out uninjured. Corcoran Police handled case. No other action was taken.
On Dec. 31, deputy responded to an address in the 8200 block of County Road 116 to assist Corcoran Police on a shots fired call. Deputy checked the area and talked to the reporting party. Unable to locate. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 1, deputy responded to an address in the 22200 block of County Road 117 for a suspicious activity report. Reporting party stated that he heard a grinding sound and saw sparks coming from the neighbor’s house. Corcoran officer spoke to the neighbors who said they did use a grinder outside the garage. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 2, deputy responded to an address in the 21000 block of Oakdale Drive for a missing person report. Upon arrival, deputy spoke with Corcoran Police, got info on missing person and waited for canine to arrive. Missing person arrived via a vehicle and spoke to Corcoran Police. Deputy was cleared by Corcoran Police. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 3, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 10 and County Road 116 to assist Corcoran Police with an injury accident. Deputy arrived and assisted with blocking traffic until vehicles were towed. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 4, deputy responded to an address in the 19400 block of Lupine Lane to assist Corcoran Police with a verbal domestic. Deputy assisted with gathering identification information. Deputy cleared without incident. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 4, deputy responded to an address in the 9000 block of Shannon Lane for a medical. One adult female was transported to North Memorial Hospital. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 5, deputy responded to an address in the 7000 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police on a physical domestic. A suspect male was arrested by Corcoran Police for domestic assault. No other action was taken.
Greenfield
On Dec. 30, deputy responded to the intersection of Pioneer Trail and Woodland Trail for multiple vehicles in a ditch. Deputy arrived on scene and checked for injuries. Deputy advised that private tows were on the way. Deputy cleared. No other action was taken.
On Dec. 31, deputies responded to an address in the 6600 block of 71st Lane North for a medical. Deputies were dispatched for a lift assist, assisted party back in to chair. No other action was taken.
On Dec. 31, deputy responded to an address in the 7400 block of Woodland Trail for a medical. Upon arrival, Rockford Fire and North Ambulance were helping an adult male up on to a stretcher. Male was transported to the Hospital via North Ambulance. No further assistance was needed. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 1, deputies responded to an address in the 5100 block of County Circle for a medical. Deputies arrived at scene and Loretto Fire and North Memorial Ambulance on scene. Deputies were cleared by North Memorial Ambulance. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 2, deputy responded to the intersection of Town Hall Drive and Rebecca Park for a complaint of trespassing on private property. Deputy spoke to reporting party on phone who gave information about tracks on property and direction of travel. Deputy located tracks but was unable to find final destination. Unable to locate trespassers or any vehicles. Clear. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 2, deputy responded to an address in the 6500 block of 73rd Lane for a medical. Fire and Ambulance arrived and an adult female was transported to North Hospital. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 4, deputy responded to the intersection of Woodland Trail and Pioneer Trail for road debris (hay bale) blocking the road. Deputy arrived on scene and did not find anything blocking the roadway or in the area. Deputy cleared. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 4, deputy responded to an address in the 8400 block of Vernon Street for a fireworks complaint/Damage to property report. A damaged mailbox was found. Photos and a report were taken. Homeowner disposed of mailbox. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 5, deputy responded to an address in the 7100 block of Lee Street for a medical. An adult female was transported to North Memorial Hospital. No other action was taken.
Hanover
On Dec. 30, deputy responded to the intersection of 109th Avenue North and Rosedale Avenue North for a vehicle in a ditch. Deputy observed a vehicle in the ditch, driver had a private tow en route to assist. Driver asked deputy to transport her and her three small children to the local gas station a block away due to the weather. Deputy provided a courtesy transport and no other assistance was needed. No other action was taken.
On Dec. 30, deputy responded to the intersection of 109th Avenue North and Rosedale Avenue North for a vehicle in a ditch. Deputy observed a vehicle in a ditch. Vehicle was checked. Nobody in the vehicle or in the area. Deputy cleared. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 2, deputy responded to the intersection of Prairie Lane and 109th Avenue North for a property damage accident. Deputy spoke with reporting party and driver, no injuries with minor damage to vehicle. Vehicle was drivable and no longer on scene. No other action was taken.
Rockford
On Jan. 3, deputy responded to a business in the 7500 block of Highway 55 for a theft from vehicle report that occurred overnight in the 7100 block of Kilkenny Way in Rockford. Deputy arrived and spoke with victim. A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Investigator is investigating.
On Jan. 3, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 10 and Cut Off Trail for a property damage accident. Deputy assisted in information exchange. One driver was cited for passing in a no passing zone. Report completed. No other action was taken.
